Art, Fashion, News

For six years, Dior, along with Luma Arles and the ENSP in Arles, has continued its mission to discover emerging artists through the “Dior Photography and Visual Arts Award for Young Talents.” Distinguished from other luxury houses, this competition in the realm of photography and visual arts has been fostering an important dialogue with renowned international art and photography schools. Each year the jury is made up of impressive members. The diverse and talented members of this year’s jury included Rafael Pavarotti, a Brazilian fashion photographer renowned for his commitment to representing diversity through his images. Joining him are Barbara Iweins, a celebrated Belgian photographer, Damarice Amao, a French art historian and photographer, and Peter Philips, the Creative and Image Director for Dior Makeup. Also returning as regular jury members are Maja Hoffmann, the President and Founder of Luma Arles, and Simon Baker, the Director of the Maison Européenne de la Photographie in Paris.

Courtesy of Dior

This July, the jury for the “Dior Photography and Visual Arts Award for Young Talents” gathered to select a winner. Whether they are current students or alumni, this new group of young talents has once again demonstrated their ability to contemplate and create art centered around the annual theme of “Face to Face.” We got the opportunity to travel to Arles and speak with this year’s winner, Iris Millot.

Courtesy of Dior

Iris Millot, a French artist from the École Nationale Supérieure de la Photographie, won this year’s award with her photography series titled “Mont Lion.” This photography series focused on her great-aunt Hélène, who has been cultivating the isolated family farmland for forty years. The young photographer skillfully merges still-life elements with portraiture. With subtlety, she depicts the ramifications of life choices and the indelible imprints they leave behind. Her art gracefully intertwines diverse temporal, personal, and social layers, revealing a profound and resonant narrative. Within her captivating work, the intertwined threads of farming heritage and the women’s liberation movement seamlessly envelop Hélène, who embodies the essence of a captivating storybook character.

Courtesy of Dior
Courtesy of Dior

We sat down with Iris Millot and asked a few questions ahead of the ceremony.

HAUTE LIVING: The theme face to face poses an element of self-reflection. How do you represent yourself in your work?

IRIS MILLOT: The theme face-to-face was the right fit for this project because it’s the meaning of two women of two different generations. I rediscovered her life through my gaze as a young woman, and I tried to collect pieces of her story and make it my story.

HL: Beyond this contest. When it comes to your work, who and what are your main influences?

IM: I am really inspired by the work of Hannah Darabi. We work similarly in the way we use archives in our work.

Iris Millot will receive a 10,000 euro grant from the House of Dior as well as a creative commission. Her photographs, along with the work by the 12 finalists, will be exhibited at The Grand Halle, Luma Arles, from July 3rd to September 24th, 2023.

