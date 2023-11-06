Photo Credit: Maybourne Hotel Group

Each and every year, Claridge’s, one of if not the most iconic hotel in London, unveils a different, designer-driven Christmas tree. This year’s tree promises to dazzle in that it’s being designed by none other than Louis Vuitton.

A long-time friend of the hotel, Louis Vuitton will unveil their creation in the hotel lobby on the morning of Thursday, November 23 — Thanksgiving day (which really has no bearing on the U.K., but important to note for we Americans all the same).

Claridge’s and Louis Vuitton have crossed paths throughout their respective histories, both having been founded in 1854. The 1850’s saw Monsieur Louis Vuitton himself appointed as the personal layetier to Empress Eugénie, wife of Napoleon III. The Empress – at the same time – made Claridge’s her winter residence, famously receiving visits from Queen Victoria, which led to the hotel being known as the annex to Buckingham Palace. It was Louis Vuitton who would have packed the Empress’s trunks himself for her stays at Claridge’s. The Maison’s first London store opened in 1885 around the corner from Claridge’s. Ever since, its legendary trunk — the quintessence of Louis Vuitton’s unique savoir-faire — has crossed the Mayfair hotel’s threshold in its thousands.

Photo Credit: Maybourne Hotel Group

The Claridge’s Christmas Tree has long been a seasonal London landmark and symbolizes the start of the festive season in the capital. This is the thirteenth year Claridge’s has invited a distinguished fashion house and friend to reinterpret the tree in its own distinctive style.

The 2022 tree was designed by Sandra Choi for Jimmy Choo, while 2021 saw Kim Jones decorate for Dior. Kelly Ellis had the honor of creation during the pandemic, for McQueens (as well as in 2012). Additional tree designers include Christian Louboutin, Diane von Furstenberg, the late Karl Lagerfeld, Sir Jony Ive & Marc Newson, Christopher Bailey for Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana, the late Alber Elbaz for Lanvin, and John Galliano for Dior (twice).

Claridge’s is located at Brook St, London W1K 4HR