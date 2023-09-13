Karen Murillo Published Resources for Parents And Teachers During The Pandemic

Karen Murillo is an educator, researcher, and neuropsychologist who helps children realize their full potential. Murillo’s work and research have significantly impacted the educational sphere, with her contributions being particularly effective during the COVID-19 pandemic in helping children, parents, and teachers.

In college, Murillo majored in business administration and became a certified ESL teacher. She discovered her passion for being in the classroom while working with young children and offering support to teachers and parents. Her prior teaching experience prompted her to develop a range of curriculum training materials and manuals for teachers, leading her to evolve into a coach and coordinator for pre-K and elementary school educators.

Building on the success of her endeavors, Murillo pursued a Master’s degree in the field of neuropsychology and education. Her focus was dedicated to conducting in-depth research on children’s learning processes and how every child can receive the best support in their educational journeys. Rejecting the notion that a one-size-fits-all approach to learning is the most effective, Murillo explored the various contexts and settings most conducive to children’s development.

The COVID-19 pandemic triggered transformative shifts in education, and Murillo adapted by transforming the learning environment to benefit families, teachers, and students. She created a comprehensive training program that offered weekly support to families, provided teacher training, and delivered lessons to middle school students. Notably, her passion for active learning resulted in co-founding a private school in Mexico City for children from early childhood to middle school.

Murillo’s expertise earned her an invitation to join the HighScope Mexico Institute, where she contributed as a member and associate, developing online learning workshops and courses for teachers across Mexico. After participating as a researcher, trainer, and coach for the HighScope Education research foundation’s i3 project, Murillo became an early childhood specialist within the development department. As a co-author, she was pivotal in creating the valuable international resource “Interactive Read-Alouds” in Spanish. Murillo envisions publishing many more works in the future and writing about parenting and children’s transformative personal and educational development.

As a neuropsychologist, Murillo’s most significant challenge revolves around helping children who often feel rejected and dejected by the school system. Murillo’s study of neuropsychology and education equipped her with expert knowledge of brain development and the pivotal role that adults play in supporting a child’s growth. She advocates for a shift in mindset, moving away from placing the sole responsibility on the child to adapt to the school system and instead prioritizing families and educational systems adapting to the unique needs of each child.

While helping others learn, Murillo has personally learned the importance of patiently and attentively taking small steps to achieve goals and how instilling children with knowledge has profound effects on both them and future generations. Championing education and research, Karen Murillo’s remarkable educational accomplishments stand as a testament to the immense impact she continues to have in the world.

Written in partnership with Shannon Sparks