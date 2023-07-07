The Road To Better Health: Prince Financial Group Pushes For Better Medication Accuracy

When it comes to medication, accuracy is paramount. Each aspect plays a vital role in patient health and recovery, from the selection of the correct drug to the appropriate dosage. Mistakes in any of these areas can lead to ineffective treatment or serious harm. These mistakes might be happening more often than people think.

“There is a crisis in America, and it deeply concerns me,” says Bryan Lantry. “Approximately nine out of ten people are taking improper medications. The trial-and-error approach is no longer acceptable.”

Lantry is one of the founders of the Prince Financial Group, together with John Engler and Alec Dierma. To revolutionize the healthcare industry, the Prince Financial Group has launched an ambitious push to enhance medication accuracy. The initiative reflects the Group’s commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technologies and innovative strategies to address key health concerns.

As part of their push for better medication accuracy, the team at Prince Financial Group has dedicated significant resources to advancing pharmacogenomic testing. They believe this technology holds the key to minimizing adverse drug reactions and maximizing the efficacy of treatments.

“Through a simple mouth swab, we can conduct a 120-gene panel test to understand how the body metabolizes medication. This test can even be done on newborns to determine if they can process medications like child Tylenol,” explains Lantry. “It’s baffling that when individuals undergo surgeries, their mouths aren’t swabbed to assess how medications will affect them. With our test, we can identify all the medications the body can and cannot metabolize, thus resolving many existing health issues.”

This approach is an essential step away from the current ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach in prescription medication, which he feels is outdated and inadequate.

The implementation of this initiative has not been without challenges. Firstly, there is the significant task of building awareness and acceptance amongst healthcare professionals and the public about the benefits of pharmacogenomic testing.

“Spreading awareness is crucial. We aim to get the word out, although it’s challenging because Big Pharma doesn’t want this information widely known, as it would affect their profits from elderly individuals taking numerous medications,” says Lantry. “However, the number one cause of medical emergencies is medication, and addressing this issue would significantly reduce costs for insurance carriers in the long term.”

Although the team recognizes that there will be significant pushback from drug manufacturers, they are determined to see the initiative for improved medication accuracy through. Their goal is to, ten years from now, have every newborn tested for medication compatibility and food sensitivities. According to Prince Financial Group, the change cannot come too early.

“Doctors are discharging patients from hospitals with black box warnings without conducting PGx tests. Attorneys are now holding doctors accountable for malpractice due to these actions,” Lantry says. “We may witness a shift where attorneys work with doctors rather than against them in cases of blatant malpractice.”

Prince Financial Group’s push for better medication accuracy could revolutionize the healthcare industry. Their innovative approach, driven by cutting-edge technology and an unwavering commitment to patient health, promises to bring about a new era of personalized medicine. As they lead the charge in pharmacogenomics, they’re not just making a name for themselves but paving the road to better health for everyone.

Written in partnership with Ascend