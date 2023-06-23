Exquisite Leawood Estate: A Once-In-A-Lifetime Luxury Home – A Jewel In Kansas City’s Crown

An exceptional gem sparkles in the opulent crown of Kansas City’s affluent suburbs, nestled serenely in the picturesque community of Leawood, Kansas. This remarkable residence, designed by celebrated architect Wolfgang Trost and constructed with unparalleled precision by master builder Harry Roth, presents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to secure a truly exceptional estate.

Imagine reaping the benefits of over one million dollars in price improvements, now offered at a tempting $5,999,950, adjusted from the initial price of $6,900,000. This sprawling, almost 17,000-square-foot custom residence sits proudly within an exquisite landscape of over three acres, offering an oasis of privacy and tranquility.

Passing through the grand entrance gates, you are greeted by a breathtaking facade that exudes grandeur and elegance. An arching of trees lines the stone driveway leading to the French Chateau-inspired home, built entirely with corner-cut Limestone. Auto enthusiasts will applaud the adjacent heated six-car garage.

This is a place where the love for sports and outdoor living converges, where leisure and luxury harmonize seamlessly. A Beverly Hills-inspired grand pool area, as well as an all-encompassing outdoor space, lend themselves to alfresco entertainment. The expansive grounds are replete with winding paths, bridges, a gazebo, a lighted tennis/pickleball court, and a golf putting green and T-box that offers practice aplenty and an irresistible opportunity to score a “hole in one.”

Entering the estate, the first impression is awe-inspiring. Impeccable attention to detail went into every aspect of this home’s design. A majestic marble entryway sets the tone for the grandeur that lies within. Luxurious touches like the rare African Mahogany hardwood floors, soaring ceilings adorned with chandeliers, and abundant natural light streaming through expansive windows, accentuate the elegance of the estate.

The heart of the estate is the newly renovated kitchen that effortlessly marries style and function. Caesarstone Quartz countertops complement Grabill custom cabinets, while state-of-the-art appliances from Wolf, Miele, Bosch, and Sub Zero ensure culinary excellence sure to inspire those with a gourmet flair. An executive library awaits not far from this culinary sanctuary, promising a soothing retreat, complete with a wall of bookcases, a fireplace, and an aquarium. A fully equipped bar conveniently invites the delight of a relaxed evening with a book in hand.

The living room is a symphony of exquisite finishes, framing a captivating view of the estate grounds. The primary suite is luxurious, boasting a private balcony and a lavish bath. Imagine waking up and stepping out onto a large terrace overlooking the lush estate grounds and pool area.

However, the appeal of this magnificent residence doesn’t stop at the first floor as the lower level of the estate is an entertainer’s dream. Whether you’re hosting a movie night in the two-level theater with Dolby Audio surround sound, gathering a wine tasting in the temperature-controlled cellar, or perhaps a game night, this space has it all.

Active lifestyle enthusiasts will be thrilled with the extensive gym, club room, and full bath equipped with a steam shower and sauna. Walk out to the lower patio, where you’ll be enticed to follow beautifully landscaped gardens, leading to a pickleball court and golf green.

From meticulous design and exquisite details to unparalleled luxury and privacy, this Leawood estate is a majestic masterpiece that offers an unparalleled living experience. It’s not just a home; it’s an exclusive lifestyle, a sanctuary, and a paradise, all wrapped into one.

Securing this masterpiece represents an astute investment and a rare opportunity to own an unmatched piece of real estate in Kansas City’s luxurious landscape. You’re not just buying a home but acquiring an exquisite lifestyle. 11541 Cherokee Court in Leawood, Kansas is one not to be missed.

About Reece Nichols Real Estate

Reece Nichols Real Estate, the premier luxury home realtor in Kansas and Missouri, utilizes its vast agent network and exclusive listings to present buyers and sellers with the properties they desire. They meticulously choose and curate homes that perfectly match the needs, tastes, and life goals of their clients, ensuring a customized experience that is both convenient and satisfying. Additionally, as a founding member of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World™, Reece Nichols is connected to a global network of over 500 reputable real estate firms, making them an ideal choice for relocations across the nation or around the world.

Listing Agents:

Gail G. Dicus

Gail Dicus is a highly acclaimed real estate agent in Kansas City, known for helping over 3500 families achieve their dreams. With over 31 years of experience in the industry, Gail has established herself as a top producer, leading a team renowned for exceptional service. Her consistent excellence has earned her the prestigious 5-star realtor award for 21 consecutive years, placing her in the top 1% in both Kansas and Missouri according to Real Trends. Gail’s expertise extends to relocation services as part of Reece Nichols, a Berkshire affiliate, and she is also a valued member of the luxury division, SIGNATURE.

Jennifer Templin

With over 30 years of experience marketing premium real estate, Jennifer Templin is a trusted expert in luxury real estate. Her track record speaks for itself, consistently delivering unmatched results and earning the trust of her clients. Jennifer’s extensive real estate knowledge, coupled with her MBA and exceptional negotiating skills, enables her to achieve top-notch outcomes for her clients. Jennifer has been recognized as a top luxury home realtor in the Kansas City market.

Dede Goehler

Dede Goehler, a seasoned real estate agent with over 25 years of experience, specializes in luxury properties. As a native of Kansas City, her extensive knowledge of the metro area provides her with a distinct advantage in serving her clients. Dede was a principal owner of Palladium Properties, a renowned residential renovation company in Kansas City, even before the popularity of property flipping. This background enables her to assist clients in unlocking the full potential of each unique property and appreciate the exquisite craftsmanship and attention to detail found in high-end estates.

