Top Chicago Real Estate Agent John O’Neill Makes Naples His Full-Time Home

Real Estate & Design

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Erik Keller

As Director of Luxury Sales for the ONeill Residential team at national leading brokerage Douglass Elliman, John ONeill works with buyers, sellers and investors, all of whom trust him to guide them through every step of the real estate process. He ensures all objectives are exceeded, thanks to his expansive network, unparalleled client service, and proven marketing strategies.

2021 was a record year, and Johns average transaction price was one of the highest in his office. His professional accomplishments started almost the moment he began his career — in fact, John was able to break into the luxury market despite being significantly younger than his colleagues. Since then, hes been consistently ranked as one of the top brokers for nearly a decade. One of Johns specialties is in development and design of new construction for both buyers and investors looking for prime land and renovation opportunities. He advises them throughout the process: both underwriting the project from his experience in finance and explaining the vision for the exact property that they could build and sell at a profit.

In terms of a marketing strategy, Johns team has a heavy interest in technology and social media exposure. He believes its the best way to market directly to their target audience. Combining his finance and development background with a love of being around people has allowed John to leverage a strong knowledge of the best buying and selling strategies. John and his listings have been featured in numerous top media outlets, from Architectural Digest to Crains Chicago Business.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Erik Keller

John and his wife, Jessica, who herself is a broker associate and the director of operations, were married at La Playa Resort just last year. After years of being part-time residents, they decided to relocate full-time to focus on the Naples luxury market.  John specializes in second homes and relocation and will be utilizing their extensive Chicago/Midwest referral network. When you parlay our relationships with our colleagues in Chicago after hundreds of successful transactions, and combine that with the incredible national reach of Douglas Elliman, I believe we are positioned very well and our reach will be a great benefit to our sellers.”

