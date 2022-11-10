Sir Anthony Ritossa Leads by Example as the Chairman of the Ritossa Family Office

Great leaders excel under every circumstance. They lead by example, inspire others, and maintain positive relationships with their team members. As a result, the business retains top talent that helps an organization expand and fulfill its mission. Sir Anthony Ritossa, Chairman of Dubai-based Ritossa Family Office, is an example of one such exemplary leader who is committed to making a positive difference in the world.

“Living a life based on impact will position leaders as a force for excellence. On a personal level, I strive to embody a consistent strong work-life balance, which I believe is healthy and an essential key to success. The Ritossa Family Office is dedicated to supporting every one of our valued team members through mentorship and ongoing programs that support personal development,” Sir Anthony said.

Igor Grahovac, Director – VIP Relations at The Ritossa Family Office, explains that “Meeting Sir Anthony was a life-changing experience. From day one, he acted as my mentor and put me on the right path in life. He is honest, humble, and kind, and treats everyone he meets with the same level of respect.

Sir Anthony’s approach suggests that it is particularly important for him, as a leader, to be approachable and accountable, have an open line of communication, and be empathetic towards his co-workers and his team. Individuals are driven when they feel energized at work and have a sense of belonging within a company. He empowers every one of his team members and encourages their ongoing growth and achievements.

Pabin Tarem, Sir Anthony’s Personal Assistant states that “Sir Anthony’s motivation and kindness are a few traits that make him the great leader that he is today. A simple thank you is just not enough for me to express how grateful I am for his continuous support over the years. He is my mentor and everything I have achieved after joining the team is because of him. After speaking with our team, it is clear that he cares about their growth in ways that they feel most comfortable with. Therefore, he allows them the flexibility to create the environment that best suits them, in order for them to thrive.”

Sophia Molino, Office Manager, explains that “During my time at The Ritossa Family Office, Sir Anthony has been an inspirational leader and mentor who continues to motivate me, as well as the others on our team. I am truly appreciative of the many ways he has led me to try new things and be the best version of myself.”

Overall, integrity and honest communication provide clear direction and allow the team to have confidence in their chairman and the company. According to his team, Sir Anthony Ritossa provides them with the confidence they need to have togetherness and security. As a result, the Ritossa Family Office team is close-knit, successful, and representative of quality over quantity – all as the result of exceptional leadership.

Written in partnership with Maria Williams