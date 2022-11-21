Giselle Miami is a new restaurant concept that is set to open in the beginning of 2023 and will be located on the rooftop of E11EVEN Miami.

Photo Credit: The Restaurant People

The team behind the world-renowned ultra-club, E11EVEN Miami, and premier restaurant group, The Restaurant People (TRP), have joined forces to provide a new world-class culinary experience to Miami. Gisele Miami will be situated on the rooftop of E11EVEN Miami, at the heart of the city’s downtown arts and entertainment district. The new concept restaurant is expected to serve as a lively addition to the local culinary scene, merging exquisite design, globally inspired taste, elevated cocktail programming, and supreme hospitality-driven service in a warm, sexy and authentic atmosphere.

“After searching for two years for the perfect partners to work with us to transform the rooftop space at E11EVEN Miami, we found the perfect synergistic fit in Tim Petrillo and Alan Roth of The Restaurant People, who share our vision of bringing top-notch, global concept with spectacular hospitality to Miami,” said Dennis DeGori, owner of E11EVEN Miami. “We are looking forward to sharing more about Giselle and can’t wat to welcome our guests soon.”

Photo Credit: The Restaurant People

Giselle is sophisticated yet eclectic, seductively captivating, edgy, and outright extravagant on every level, from her presentation to the sense of mystery she evokes in each guest that walks through her doors. The team tapped international award-winning South Africa-based interior architect Tristan du Plessis to completely transform the space with high-style design, modern elegance, and custom-made decor elements from all around the world, including Italy, Netherlands, Paris, London, Greece, New York, South Africa, and Miami.

“We couldn’t be more excited to partner with the team behind E11EVEN Miami to create a world-class culinary concept that fuses elevated culinary offerings in a glamorous yet inviting space,” said Tim Petrillo, CEO and co-founder of TRP. “The team behind E11EVEN Miami has created one of the most iconic venues in the history of Miami, and we look forward to being a part of it.”

Photo Credit: The Restaurant People

Chef Gustavo Zuluaga brings years of experience to the anticipated concept and has designed a menu packed with unexpected flavors and refined international influences. Guests can look forward to fresh, globally-inspired fare enriched with Giselle’s signature added flair. ​​An indulgent collection of skillfully crafted cocktails and an extensive list of high-end wines and spirits will lure guests in with names, flavor profiles, and presentations that provoke thoughts of memorable adventures and nights out on the town.

“The rooftop at E11EVEN Miami allowed us to create Giselle a spectacular setting where each space within the venue offers its own unique personality and bespoke backdrop,” said Alan Roth, partner of TRP. “We can’t wait to introduce guests to Giselle, our crown jewel.

Giselle is located at 15 NE 11 St., Miami, FL 33132. For more information, please visit www.gisellemiami.com and follow @giselle.miami.