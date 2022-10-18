Turkana Energy Co-Founder and Venture Capitalist Ron Bauer on Helping Founders Succeed Through Results-Focused Business Mentoring

Starting and scaling a business in today’s highly competitive and saturated economic climate are feats that have proven immensely challenging. While it may seem easy on paper, the reality is quite different as a long string of issues continue to daunt even the most accomplished veterans in the entrepreneurial realm. So, it pays off to seek the guidance of those who have managed to barrel through many barriers and emerge successfully on the other side. Ron Bauer, a well-known venture capitalist and the co-founder of Turkana Energy, is an authority in multiple sectors. His expertise and extensive experience have allowed him to rise through the ranks, and now, he’s helping founders launch and scale up their businesses.

With over two decades of experience under his belt, Ron has succeeded in making a name for himself in the life sciences, technology, EdTech, and natural resources sectors. The University of Cambridge Executive MBA graduate has also taken on the writing industry, having written three books in the past few years, all of which are focused on startups, raising capital, and going public.

In recent years, the acclaimed venture capitalist has created a number of dynamic companies alongside some of the world’s leading entrepreneurs and scientists, as well as world-class academic institutions. Additionally, his impressive track record includes serving as a major shareholder and principal investor in many companies and supporting promising startups. Moreover, Ron was the co-founder of Turkana Energy, an oil and gas company that merged with Africa Oil in 2009 and hit a peak market value of over $3 billion CAD.

As a principal investor in biotech, tech, and natural resources companies, Ron has lent his considerable capital markets knowledge to 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ: ATNF), Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KTTA), Stran & Co (NASDAQ: STRN), Genflow Biosciences (LSE: GENF), Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals (LSE: HEMO), and Cognetivity Neurosciences (CSE: CGN).

In his every endeavor, Ron has showcased an outstanding ability to adapt to the ever-changing economic climate and diversifying sectors. Moreover, he has demonstrated a knack for navigating the complexities of the venture capital space, a competency he now shares with others through his guidance and mentorship with Theseus Capital.

An incubator and accelerator that works with those who want to drive positive change, Theseus Capital is another of Ron’s growing networks. It teaches founders how to raise capital and eventually go public, offering hands-on, one-on-one mentorship and guidance, as well as exclusive boot camps for earlier-stage startup owners.

“We have a unique formula that has been tried and tested for over 20 years,” shared Ron. “Using this same formula, we have established dozens of companies and helped them raise capital and go public.”

Theseus Capital’s portfolio of recent activity speaks of the experience and knowledge it holds when it comes to transforming any startup or early-stage business idea into a thriving venture. In the past few years alone, it has been involved in 5 IPOs on NASDAQ, the LSE, and in Canada. Given the extent to which it can maneuver startups in the direction of success, it doesn’t come as a surprise why he’s highly trusted in the industry.

Currently, Ron Bauer is leading Theseus Capital in supporting innovators, disruptors, explorers, founders, scientists, and academics who want to change the world. In the years to come, he hopes to see countless more founders maximize their potential and evolve into the change-makers they want to be.

Written in partnership with Maria Williams