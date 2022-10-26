Navigating The Importance of Public Relations & Branding with PR Guru Extraordinaire Zack Teperman

Public Relations is a luxury to have, but Zack Teperman has found a way to make it work for everyone! Teperman is a best-selling author and the President of ZTPR, a PR, marketing, and branding agency that has helped entrepreneurs, celebrities, athletes, musicians and people in all walks of business get the exposure they need to make it in today’s fast-paced society.

Public Relations (PR) can be used to protect, enhance or build reputations through the media, social media, or self-produced communications. While there are dozens of agencies promising fame & fortune right away, that is not always the case in reality, and a great PR practitioner or publicist will analyze the person/organization, find the positive messages, build the overall brand story, and translate those messages into positive stories that not only get the right attention but can help translate that attention into money/sales both short and long term.

Also, just like showing off and owning a sweet Bugatti, Lamborghini, Rolls-Royce, Ferrari, and/or McLaren, these days, public relations and hiring the right publicist or firm, can also be used as a ‘flex’. After all, what company or person doesn’t want to say, “We just hired a PR firm” or “Let me put you in touch with my publicist!”?

But, it’s not all fun, games, and “for show”. Public Relations is also a very unique career in a negative way. PR executives have made it into the list of the 10 most stressful jobs in North America for the past few years, especially during the pandemic, alongside military personnel and firefighters, and the ones who “complain” the most in terms of their anxiety are PR professionals within the entertainment sector. It’s a profession that can break people, especially when dealing with high-profile egos and personalities who are used to never hearing the word ‘no’. Still, if you are motivated, can check your ego at the door to make room for a clients’, possess strong attention to detail, and can multitask at all hours of the day/night, it can be a very rewarding career path with many exciting perks while helping to change people’s lives.

Just ask Zack Teperman.

Teperman, who is originally from Toronto, Canada, and had a successful career as an on-air radio personality prior to his work in public relations (which started in Los Angeles a decade ago), has been the President of ZTPR since 2014. His firm started small, focusing mainly on just celebrity and music clients, but has since expanded into all avenues of representation and has grown worldwide – with staff and offices in Nashville (where Teperman currently resides), Canada, Australia, the UK, Sweden, and Israel. Today, Teperman represents high-profile celebrities, models, musicians, athletes, doctors, lawyers, entrepreneurs, and all sorts of products, crypto companies, NFT artists, start-ups, fashion/tech items, and various other types of business establishments.

With so many types of clients, in order to succeed consistently in the PR and branding ‘world’, one must have a creative mindset to tell a person’s story, a publicist also needs to know how to put out fires when they arise, which can take a toll mentally for all parties involved. PR professionals aren’t literally putting out real fires, but their job does involve taming flames in crisis situations by managing and maintaining brand reputation. Arrests, DUIs, legal issues, family problems, misquotes, unfortunate miscommunications, etc., Teperman has seen and dealt with it all.

He comments, “I can understand how some people in my field get frustrated and how some clients can really take a toll on whether someone wants to continue supporting them or not. And while in some situations there is no easy fix, it is our job to figure out a strategy forward. I’ve learned to turn that frustration some clients feel from situations into a “rush feeling” that pushes and motivates me more, but not everyone can do that. If you can’t multitask or don’t have a passion for actually helping someone, public relations is definitely not the career choice for you. And that is why I think the only thing I really don’t love about my job is that it’s hard for me to shut it off unless I’m literally on an island or on a plane with no cell service, I’m always working in some capacity.”

And while his job is very intense – he describes it as a “28 hour a day job” – he has been able to build a large following of those who want to learn his methods to successful exposure, alongside his loyal clients who have benefited from his creative, outside-of-the-box strategies and mindset.

“Everyone has a story to tell, whether they know it or not. I love being able to meet with new potential clients and helping them figure out their own story and how we can use those talking points to help get them the media attention needed to help their company/profile overall. It’s exciting watching people have that moment of excitement after our first conversation and then see them grow with each campaign,” Teperman explains to us.

But beyond working behind a computer screen getting his clients what they seek in the form of setting up interviews, events, campaigns, and strategies, Teperman gets to do a lot of things some of us only dream of, like attending the Super Bowl, partying back in the day at the Playboy Mansion (he represents some of the Playmate of the Years), and walking the red carpet at exclusive events like the Grammys, Emmys and Academy Awards.

So, with so much on his plate – did we mention he also has a 4-and-a-half-year-old daughter?! – we had to ask him what exactly he loves the most about his job. He commented back stating, “I just love the daily rush and excitement that on any given day in PR, I can open up my phone/email and see the items we’ve set up for clients working and a huge response coming in. One side of PR is about building relationships with media contacts and working with them to create an amazing story that showcases the client. Seeing how all the hard work translates to sales and results for the client is one of the best feelings you can have!”

Teperman over the years – dating all the way back to his radio career helping out a young Demi Lovato – has gained a loyal following of clients from all walks of life. He has worked with huge stars like Megan Fox, athletes like Rob Gronkowski, Grant Fuhr, and Andre Reed, rockers/members of Guns N’ Roses, Taylor Hicks, John Otto of Limp Bizkit, and country music stars Parmalee, companies owned/invested into by billionaires Mark Cuban, Jordan Belfort, Tony Robbins, and David Meltzer. He also has people on his roster that include high-profile board-certified surgeons, world-famous life coaches, innovative technology platforms, and decorated US military Veterans-turned successful entrepreneurs; His client range is unlike any we have seen before, as most firms just stick to one niche, while Teperman brings everyone together under one roof.

It is a common theme with Teperman: Not being like the rest and thinking outside of the box, even in the way he runs his company.

His following on and offline has also in return given Teperman himself some notoriety in the public relations industry. His social media accounts (@zackteperman) are all highly followed, and companies, holiday resorts, and others have sought him out to either visit their establishments and help promote their brands himself, rather than through media channels or his own group of influencers and celebrities. This in itself has given Teperman some “swagger”, even if he doesn’t agree. “I don’t really get why people follow along on my adventures. I just post about my little daughter, how I sucked at golf, or what crazy outfit I decided to wear out to make a fool of myself. Nothing special at all. But I’m me, and in this day and age, not BSing people is the way to go… the same is what I tell my clients on how to represent themselves on a branding front.”

Humbled he may be, but his social accounts give viewers a glimpse behind the scenes of his famous clients and what some of us wish we could experience. “I remember way back when Instagram first came around and I was in Las Vegas with some of our clients from the hit TV show at the time, Glee. I posted a photo of all of us just enjoying dinner, and in a matter of minutes, all the weekly tabloid magazines were reposting the photo everywhere. I kept thinking to myself, why do people care to see a bunch of us behind a dinner table eating?!” And that is the exact intrigue everyone seems to have these days still with celebrities or people in power. Teperman’s posts showing the “real-lives” of famous faces doing “normal” things like you and I, not only brings attention to the many clients he features in his personal posts but gains both them and Teperman more attention that can be leveraged for extended media and social coverage, with the possibility for future sponsorships and endorsements too. This in itself is the genius behind Teperman and his firm’s social channels: integrating personal and business on a playing field that everyone can enjoy following along to and don’t feel like they are being sold anything like some business accounts tend to do. We live in a social society, and Teperman and ZTPR have found a way to monetize that to the benefit of their clients.

This brings us to the point that while most of us can’t attend the fancy galas or events Teperman does with his clients, even if he is sometimes in the background trying to be like a ghost so as to not be seen, not everyone can afford a publicist either. PR, like other services, is something of a luxury to people and businesses. While most agencies charge tens of thousands of dollars for their services monthly, Teperman has created a business model that gives the PR opportunity to those on a budget. “My goal since day one has never been to charge clients more than what is needed. I am not in the business of making a quick buck, but rather the long-term play. If I can build a client forward and make them a success in their field, then my hope is that they will stay loyal and continue to hire my firm as we all grow together.”

So, does PR really work? We know that with the right coverage a product can make it or break it, but is the cost of investing in PR worth it? “I always say, you can be the best actor, best singer, have the best product, etc., but if nobody knows about you and your product, or service isn’t getting people’s attention, is it really the best?! That is where PR comes into play. And especially these days, where there are tons of people trying to make it, and a lot of “fake BS types out there clouding various industries”, you need to find new ways to stand out. Otherwise, you will always be waiting for that lucky break. We help strategize with you your ultimate goals and the stepping stones we need to take to get you where you want to go – whether it is a company doing a launch, a musician getting set to put out a new song, a doctor expanding his/her offices, or an actor that just landed a big role. Plus, we have the contacts, relationships, and connections to get you that exposure, whereas if you just email someone yourself, it may not get answered. PR is an investment in yourself… so, it’s up to you if you believe in yourself.”

Ever since Samantha Jones via Sex and the City worked in New York as a fabulous publicist where she made the PR industry look like one big party, people have viewed publicists as the lucky ones. And while that does seem true to some degrees based on how you define the word “lucky” – or how badly you have always wanted to sit side-by-side with Elton John at a fancy dinner – those in the PR world like Teperman know that with the perks, comes the hard work.

And as 2022 comes to an end shortly and 2023 brings new promise, Teperman shared with us some updates on where he sees ZTPR heading, along with some exciting endeavors he is working on beyond his work in PR.

“Earlier this year I released my new book, Enough of the Bull$hit!, which I had been working on for a while, and it has been exciting to use the book as a tool in my speeches at different conferences and classrooms lately. But beyond that, there are some exciting new start-ups I just invested in and new clients on the ZTPR roster that I’m excited for people to learn about. We also have been doing a lot of non-profit work with our clients and various foundations worldwide, which is very rewarding to be a part of.”

From a small town in Canada to working on the radio promoting artists, to now helping brands scale and be an ally to so many people in different industries, Teperman has laid the groundwork and path for other professionals to follow and is living proof that hard work alongside following your passion will lead to success.

For more on Teperman and ZTPR, visit http://www.ZTPR.net

