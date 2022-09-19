The Kering Foundation’s Inaugural “Caring for Women” Dinner

The Kering Foundation hosted its first inaugural Caring for Women dinner in New York on Thursday night. The event, which took place at The Pool, was intimate compared to most galas, and the celebrity-per-guest ratio was high. The event was hosted by Anderson Cooper, who took on the role of MC, and co-chairs in addition to the Pinaults included Gisele Bündchen, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Samuel L. Jackson, artist Julie Mehretu, Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah of Jordan, and Gloria Steinem.

“When Salma calls, you come,” said Jodie Turner. “I love what the Kering Foundation represents,” added the actress. “I’m really excited to see what the gala can raise for women and girls. I had a vision, and it’s exactly what happened,” Salma Hayek Pinault tells in her speech at the gala. She’s now spent 14 years working with the Kering Foundation to support women survivors of violence and had a hand in everything from flower arrangements to Ginori 1975 tableware for the night’s first-ever Caring for Women dinner. “I wanted it to be chic, classy—as a sign of respect—dressing and having a beautiful meal where we can ponder about the important things in life,” she says of the event.

The hope is to create an intimate evening that motivates people to participate and “to be inspired by the survivors and to understand that this affects everyone,” says Hayek Pinault. Ms. Foundation for Women, the Kering Foundation has helped survivors escape violence and rebuild their lives. And for its inaugural dinner featuring a plant-based menu curated by Chef Dominique Crenn, the guest list included: Leo DiCaprio, Hayek Pinault and husband François-Henri Pinault, Kering’s CEO and foundation founder, Jodie Turner-Smith, Emma Watson, Lauren, and Andrés Santo Domingo, Karlie Kloss, Christy Turlington Burns, and Ed Burns. Andra Day performed a triple-song set punctuated by a standing ovation.

The many fashion houses under Kering’s umbrella, including Bottega Veneta, Boucheron, and Alexander McQueen, donated one-of-a-kind offerings to the event’s auction, and top earners include a Saint Laurent resin sculpture by Helmut Lang in collaboration with Anthony Vaccarello that sells for $140,000, the same price that Gucci’s nine-day VIP tour of Italy and Balenciaga’s couture fitting bring in, respectively. With Christie’s ambassador, Lydia Fenet promising that a duo of custom Brioni suits will transform at least one of their wearers into a Legends of the Fall-era Brad Pitt (snapped up for $45,000 by a guest in a coordinating gown and trucker hat) and reminding everyone that only Lady Gaga and museums have the originals of a size 39 1/2 pair of reproduced McQueen armadillo boots (which sell to the same table for $70,000), over a million dollars are raised in an hour.

The evening benefited several organizations partnered with the Foundation, including the Ms. Foundation for Women, the National Network to End Domestic Violence, Global Fund for Women, and the Jordan River Foundation.

“When Salma called me about this event my first thought was, ‘how timely,’” said Jordan River Foundation founder Her Majesty Queen Rania, addressing the dinner crowd. “Crises are not gender-neutral. Today, we live in a world where seismic disruptions have become the norm. From pandemics to climate change, to mass migration, to conflict and shifting geopolitics. And women and girls are always the first to feel the ground shift under their feet. They are the first to suffer and the last to recover, their agony underground and in the shadows.”