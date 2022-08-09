How Krissy Mashinsky Is Changing the eCommerce Industry One Sale at a Time

Photo Credit: Krissy Mashinsky

When Krissy Mashinsky came up with the idea for USA Strong in 2020, she couldn’t believe no one had done so by now. With eCommerce giants like Amazon and eBay in the eye of controversy for unethical practices, Krissy believed a sustainable and community-focused platform should be available. As no such platform existed as a viable alternative, she launched her own: Now, she is changing the retail industry.

A veteran of the fashion and retail industry, Krissy was not unaware of the challenges that getting a new eCommerce platform off the ground would entail. However, her knowledge and experience allowed her to identify vital issues with existing platforms and growing trends in the consumer population.

“My work on usastrong.IO is informed by my two decades of marketing and supply-chain leadership at major apparel brands, most recently URBN (Urban Outfitters). As a member of the original founding team of Free People, I helped grow that retailer into a billion-dollar brand by 2019 before taking over as President of URBN wholesale.” Says Krissy about her experience. “Earlier in my career, I worked on major ad campaigns at Calvin Klein and helped build BCBG into a powerhouse in a then-brand-new contemporary market.”

One of the biggest issues Krissy identified was the lack of a reliable mechanism to prove the authenticity of their products to consumers. With the creation of knockoffs and piracy on the rise, consumers have found it difficult to ensure they are paying for the product they expected, especially when brands opt to manufacture in countries like India and China. Krissy opted to develop a new solution and app to tackle this issue: Strong Blockchain.

As the name suggests, Strong Blockchain is a feature built using blockchain technology. It allows the creation of a tamper-proof and transparent record of the origin of every product, ensuring every buyer can check the authenticity of the product. As USA Strong is focused on offering USA-Made products, this feature is essential to the platform and its users. Currently, there is no Blockchain Technology or verification system being used for Made In America. Krissy’s goal is to have Strong Blockchain Technology along with 3rd party verifiers be the Good Housekeeping Seal of Approval for all things Made In America.

By limiting the platform to the selling of products made in the U.S., Krissy’s goal is to help local businesses grow at a time when the COVID19 pandemic was ravaging the industry. With 60% of the platform’s merchants focused on Supply Chain Sustainability, the impact the platform has on communities all around the country is further increased.

“There’s been a shift in the customer and USA Strong is a response to that. Shopping locally and transparency go hand in hand.” says Krissy “Where a product is made, how it is made, and who made it is important to people.”

As a female entrepreneur, Krissy wants other women to have a space that helps their own businesses grow. For this reason, USA Strong (usastrong.IO) is constantly looking to help female business owners find the best way to offer their products and expand. This strategy has proven successful as, at this time, more than 60% of all merchants on the platform are female-owned.

With names like Amazon, eBay, and Alibaba running the show, names like USA Strong might not be widely known. However, Krissy believes that the time for such companies to take over is getting closer by the day. “We won’t stop until we see all our products made locally”, Krissy says, a testament to her grit and passion to boost the local economy while helping every consumer get their money’s worth.

