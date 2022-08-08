Peek Inside The Luxurious Red Sox Suites At Hotel Commonwealth

Photo Credit: Hotel Commonwealth

There’s no place quite like Red Sox Nation. At least, that’s how we Bostonians feel.

The close-knit Boston baseball community offers a dedicated fan base quite like no other found in the country. Even our hotels roll out the red carpet to enhance the fan experience.

If you are looking to check out one of the coolest ways to stay near Fenway Park while catching a Red Sox game, the Hotel Commonwealth is definitely where you want to be.

Photo Credit: Hotel Commonwealth

Located in Kenmore Square just a fly ball away from the oldest ballpark in Major League Baseball, the official hotel of the Boston Red Sox has curated a collection of packages for fans of all ages. From the baseball designed guest elevators to the endless memorabilia lining the walls, the stylish pet-friendly hotel offers a variety of baseball-themed guest rooms.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Hotel Commonwealth

The Fenway Park Suite offers 700 square feet of space where you can enjoy city views from the outdoor terrace in original ballpark seats or wait patiently for a grand slam to come your way and catch it in the baseball glove provided. In the suite, Red Sox memorabilia includes everything from the #6 from the Green Monster scoreboard originally given to Johnny Pesky when his number was retired in 2008 to a signed baseball along with vintage baseball cards from Ted Williams, Bobby Doerr, Dom DiMaggio and Johnny Pesky.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Hotel Commonwealth

The Baseball Suite offers 600 square feet of space that is decorated in vintage style, featuring authentic baseball memorabilia, an impressive trading card collection and a library of over 40 classic baseball movies.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Hotel Commonwealth

In addition to the Red Sox packages, new this year, the hotel introduced experience game-day packages for fans. Included in the Family of Fans is an overnight stay, family welcome message on the Fenway Park scoreboard, personalized Red Sox jerseys and four tickets in the Pavilion section with access to the Pavilion club restaurant. Other experiences include Keen for the Green (Monster) and Looking Fine, Fenway.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Hotel Commonwealth

For the ultimate getaway, be sure to book The Ultimate Play which features front row Dugout seats (arguably the best in the house), a pre-game tour of the park, luxury suite accommodations, a signed baseball from a Red Sox Legend and a personalized message on the Red Sox scoreboard during the game.

Photo Credit: Steve Hill

A stay at Hotel Commonwealth would be remiss without a visit to the newly opened Blue Ribbon Sushi.

The first of three Blue Ribbon culinary concepts coming to the hotel, the restaurant has already become a staple for pre- and post-game dining. We recommend starting off with one of their signature drinks like the Ginza Cocktail or Lychee Martini. From there, the friendly and knowledgeable servers will help guide you to the perfect selections. Whether you like sushi, sashimi, maki or vegetable rolls, there is something for everyone on the menu here. Photo Credit: Steve Hill

There is also a large array of daily specials that range from Hotate Sashimi, a delicious live sea scallop sashimi with yuzu ponzu; and Kyushu Aji, Japanese horse mackerel (first served as sashimi (photo above) then the body is deep fried (a delicacy) and served with ponzu). The spectacular selection of uber fresh sushi and sashimi of the day available by the piece included Umi Iwana (Arctic Char), Hokkaido Uni (sea urchin), Kohada (spotted sardine), Kamasu (Japanese barracuda) and O-Toro (bluefin tuna belly).

Be sure to save room for a frozen Mochi (strawberry or dulce de leche perhaps) for dessert or sampling of sake. Trust us, it’s a sure homerun.