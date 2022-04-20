Mohamed Coulibaly On His Rise As An Entrepreneur And Soccer Player

We are experiencing a trend of sportsmen becoming entrepreneurs as they recognize the power they possess and the importance of ownership and long-term wealth growth. Sportspeople frequently find themselves in unexpected situations that need them to think on their feet. Their training in rapid thinking and problem-solving ensures that they can handle whatever curveball life throws at them. Same is the case with entrepreneurs. They are also constantly monitoring the entire situation, ready to cater to anything. Meet one such sportsman turned entrepreneur, Mohamed Coulibaly.

Who is Mohamed Coulibaly?

Mohamed Coulibaly is a young entrepreneur, soccer player, and the founder and CEO of Heatkickcity, a premium sneaker retailer based in Philadelphia. He first became interested in the game of soccer at the age of 5. Growing up in a soccer-loving family left him no choice but to start his athletic journey where he fell in love with the beautiful game. Fast forward a couple more years Coulibaly just finished up his first professional soccer preseason with the New York Red Bulls 2. When the time comes, he hopes to build a name for himself in the professional soccer world while also shaking up the business sector. Let’s just say that he tapped the right market at the right time.

Revolutionizing the Sneaker World

It was his love and knowledge of sneakers that inspired him to start this company in 2019, which is now a 2 million dollar business. It has made over a million dollars in sales in 3 years. This is a remarkable achievement for any business. Coulibaly hasn’t stopped there, he has teamed up with a few other professional soccer players to build a company with a “for us, by us” mission. Sport has given him the skills to pursue a variety of interests outside of sports.

Success Secret

Having rocketed to the top of the sports world, Coulibaly has become a buzz around town. A talented businessman and an adaptable individual, he stands out from the rest of the sports business industry. In addition to all of his success and good looks, he also has a smile that illuminates a room, a vibrant personality, social media presence, fluency in four languages, and a great fashion sense. “You must have a way with the ladies,” said Coulibaly while replying to one of our questions. As for romance, he says he has been focusing on himself and his professional soccer career, but he hopes he will meet the right person sooner rather than later since he is a sucker for romance.

Making Connections

Discipline, commitment, communication, and approachability were the four things that he embodied in Heatkickcity that contributed to the success of the company. Coulibaly says connecting with people authentically and being genuine with your intentions is vital for every aspiring entrepreneur. If you want to start a successful business, you must consider the bigger picture and how your decisions will impact the future of your company. It is his ability to establish relationships with these influencers that are probably the most important aspect of his personality.

Future Plans

Coulibaly aims to build a black-owned firm on Temple Campus by the middle of 2022 to supply students with inexpensive footwear. To make his dreams a reality, he has collaborated with a number of well-known personalities, including Cool Kicks and Sole World. His success can be ascribed primarily to his parents. You can connect with Coulibaly on Instagram @mohc21, Twitter @mohc21, Tiktok @mohc21.

Written in partnership with Ventures Bite