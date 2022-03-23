Lawyer Jeanette Braun’s Tips For Women Entrepreneurs

If you are the owner of a small business, you need to know your rights as a woman entrepreneur. Small businesses are more vulnerable to legal issues because they often operate without legal counsel because they can’t afford it. Even so, legal drama is the last thing you want on top of everything you deal with to become a successful entrepreneur. Therefore, every small business needs to clearly understand the laws in their state. Here are five tips from Jeanette Braun for women entrepreneurs to understand their rights as business owners.

Jeanette’s first tip is to get written contracts for all business transactions. Contracts are crucial to almost every business transaction, irrespective of the industry. As a business owner, you need to ensure you draw up a contract for every deal regardless of how small it is. A contract helps you in two ways: first, it helps you to establish the rights of every party involved in the transaction, and second, it assigns liability to each party. For instance, you can create a Supplier Agreement that outlines the number of products needed and the delivery schedule. That contract enables the parties to be on the same page and signing it makes it binding to both. You can also write a Non-Disclosure Agreement for confidential transactions.

Maintain your trade secrets through silence or keeping a small circle of contacts. Jeanette advises only telling those who need to know about what makes you unique in your industry. Don’t broadcast your competitive advantage and expect to sustain your momentum. If you want to keep growing, she advises enlisting the help of professionals to develop tailor-made strategies for your business model. That way, even if your competitor gets to know what you produce, the solution might not work very well for them.

The third tip is to register your copyrights and trademarks. As an Intellectual Property attorney, Jeanette has seen business owners create unique models and fail to register a copyright. For women in the tech world, Jeanette says that’s one of the biggest mistakes you can make. If, for example, you use TikTok to promote your services or advertise your brand, you must start thinking about registering a copyright for your videos if you don’t want others to steal and benefit from them. Copyrights will protect you from infringement by competitors and bigger businesses. If you create a model or unique product, register a trademark immediately. Besides protecting your brand and product from exploitation, it is also a quick way to build value and capital assets for your company.

The fourth tip is to search patents, trademarks, and copyrights before launching your product or brand. Copyright infringement is the fastest way to be put out of business and you don’t want that to happen. To avoid being sued for using words or slogans already patented, conduct your due diligence.

Lastly, entrepreneurship is a competitive space and you will face many struggles. While striving to be the best is commendable, don’t dim your light to be accepted. Jeanette says that if you think you need to dim who you are, then you are in the wrong room. Keep looking for the right one where you will shine above others.

