Alexander Zverev
Cover Story
Alexander Zverev’s 2022 Goal: Global Domination
Dwyane Wade
Cover Story
How Dwyane Wade Is Fostering Change In The Wine Community With His Label, Wade Cellars
ANUEL AA
Cover Story
Anuel AA For The Win: His Road From Prison To The NBA All-Star Game —  And Now, To Hollywood
Victor Cruz x Haute Living
News
NFL Legend & Super Bowl XLVI Champion Victor Cruz On His Life Beyond The Football Field
Danica Patrick
Cover Story
Danica Patrick On The Dream That Drove Her Wild Until It Became A Reality: Her Own Wine Label

GFASHION Sets A New Standard For Luxury Fashion With Capsule Collections That Highlight Designers And Artisans

Fashion

Global luxury fashion brand, GFASHION, has been gaining attention for its unique and fashion-forward designs. The brand produces cutting-edge styles that are made entirely in Italy using sourced raw materials. GFASHION aims to showcase the work of several acclaimed designers and artisans through their capsule collections and make high-end fashion more accessible.

Their clothing is available to shop on the company website which serves as a virtual showroom, offering three-dimensional photographs of each design. GFASHION has a broad line of products ranging from ready-to-wear and denim all the way to jewelry and accessories. They also provide plenty of information about the designers for users to understand more about the brand. GFASHION’s available selection of styles is constantly evolving as they work with new talent each season to test the boundaries of their creative ability as a brand and bring individuality into fashion. Currently, the brand offers capsule collections that branch off into four subdivisions: The Cure, Buddha, Mandelli for GFASHION, and Attolini for GFASHION.

Each category offers something slightly different, for example, the “Buddha” collection offers more free-flowing styles that integrate fashion and comfort while working with a unique color palette. On the other hand, “The Cure” collection features some boxy designs, exclusively in black and white, that can be worn by any gender.

Given their innovative methods for growth, GFASHION hopes to distinguish itself as one of the top global fashion retailers in the near future. For now, the brand continues to serve as the fashion counterpart of GCLUBS; members of GCLUBS members receive exclusive access to fashion drops, music, and more.

 

 

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Celebrities
March 22, 2022
Venus Williams’ Involvement In The Tennis Community And Beyond Goes Unmatched
By Brooke Klaiman
Pique-Nique Sur L’herbe by Café Boulud gourmet picnic basket Brazilian Court Hotel Palm Beach
City Guide
March 22, 2022
Beloved Palm Beach Dining Destination Café Boulud Launches A New Picnic Experience: Pique-Nique Sur L’herbe
By Robin Hodes
MISS DIOR
Celebrities
March 21, 2022
Inside Dior Beauty’s Star-Studded Soiree Celebrating The New Miss Dior Fragrance
By Adrienne Faurote
City Guide
March 21, 2022
The 2022 Kips Bay Palm Beach Decorator Show House Is A Designer’s Dream
By Robin Hodes

Los Angeles

New York

Miami