Photo Credit: Danette Anderson

Life is sweet for Joanna Garcia Swisher. The second season of her hit series, Sweet Magnolias, is set to debut this Thursday and she’s met the love of her life in former pro baseball player Nick Swisher (and has a gorgeous family to boot). The Florida-born actress has more things up her sleeve, so watch this space… But in the meantime, get your fix of all that’s taking place on her show’s second season, where sh’ll appear as one of three South Carolina-born childhood best friends who shepherd each other through the complexities of romance, career, and family.

Photo Credit: Danette Anderson

What was your reaction when you received the Season 2 script and found out who was in the car at the end of Season 1?

By the time we received the first script for Season 2 I had a pretty good idea of who was in the car. What struck me was all the big moments that quickly followed. The best way to describe it was that it felt like the car accident was the first of a series of events that would dramatically impact our entire second season.

Can you share a bit of Maddie’s mindset as we enter this new season?

Maddie enters Season 2 minutes after her youngest son has been pulled from a demolished car. Overwhelmed by fear, it’s almost impossible for her to think of anything else. But it wouldn’t be our show if the stakes didn’t quickly rise and one trauma makes way for a whole new rollercoaster ride!

How does she evolve over the course of Season 2?

Maddie is met with a lot of crossroads in Season 2. She gets closure on her past, allows herself to truly open her heart again, learns the real meaning of forgiveness, and gets a glimpse of what her new life will look like.

Photo Credit: Danette Anderson

The end of last season hinted at the possibility a love triangle with Cal and Bill for Maddie. Who do you think is the best fit for her and why?

I think going back to Bill would be very difficult for Maddie. Sometimes things are just too broken to repair. But I also think life with Cal will have it’s own set of obstacles to navigate.

How do the Magnolias evolve together over the course of Season 2?

Even though the Magnolias each have their own set of crossroads to navigate in Season 2. They are never alone because they always have each other.

Their friendship on screen is so relatable and it seems you, Heather, and Brooke have forged a strong bond as well. Are there any favorite moments from on-set that you’re willing to share?

I have always said the Margarita nights are my favorite scenes to shoot. They are usually big scenes that take time to shoot. And that means we get to be together. I love these women so much and treasure our time together.

Photo Credit: Richard Ducree/Netflix © 2021

What is the dynamic like on set with those women? Does it spill over from set to real life too? Is Jamie Lynn part of your crew as well, or are there other members of the cast that you have that bond with?

We have the most wonderful cast. The spirit of serenity bleeds through to our real lives. And the general feeling of goodness is something that is a real blessing.

You started filming the second season a year into the pandemic. Aside from the masking and testing, how did filming a TV show change?

Shooting in the midst of a pandemic is certainly a little more complicated, but you get through it!

What has life been like for you in general over the course of the past year? How would you describe this phase of your life?

Wow, well this is a really intense question. Aside from the pandemic and huge life changes brought on by COVID, I also lost both my mom and my dad…and my grandmother in the last two years. So the layers of grief are immensely complicated. But I find that the loss I have experience has deepened my gratitude for the blessings both big and small.

Photo Credit: Danette Anderson

Valentine’s Day is approaching. What do you love most about your husband? What are the surprising things (and maybe even mundane) that shows you how much he loves you? What do you do back?

Valentine’s is such a fun time in our house. It was my mom’s birthday so we will be celebrating her. And every year Nick makes me and the girls dinner. He has 3 Valentine’s to tend to!

You’re from Tampa but got married in Palm Beach. What are your top five favorite things to do/places to go in Palm Beach and why?

Palm beach is so gorgeous! When we visit we spend most of our time indulging in everything The Breaker’s has to offer. But the shopping is excellent in Palm Beach. It’s a favorite for vintage furniture and fixtures too!

What to you is the greatest luxury in life and why. And had I asked you this question prior to 2020, would the answer have been different?

The gift of health for yourself and the ones you love is truly the greatest luxury. I can’t deny that the loss I have experienced and the uncertainty of the pandemic has completely informed this answer. It has.

Photo Credit: Danette Anderson