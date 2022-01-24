The Nightfall Group Enters The NFT Space With Keys Token

The Nightfall Group, a leader in the global luxury concierge business enters the NFT space with a bang in a newly formed partnership with KEYS Token. Introducing KEYCard V1; a beta version aiming to bring exclusive access, discounts, and benefits to the cryptocurrency marketplace. This NFT took place on December 28, 2021, with a total supply of 118 KEYCard V1’s, offered at a price of 0.18Ethereum.

The Nightfall Group is the bespoke global travel concierge and luxury rentals company providing the finest villas, cars, yachts, and private jets to high-net-worth individuals seeking a glamorous lifestyle. KEYS Token is a utility token that launched on November 18, 2021, with a $2M market cap, and its tremendous demand and success immediately caught the attention of the real estate and cryptocurrency communities.

One major benefit for KEYCard V1 holders is the ability to access services provided by The Nightfall Group for discounted rates including the most exclusive villas around the world, cars, yachts, private jets, and concierge services such as private chefs, butlers, or even spa services. This was the Nightfall Group’s first step into the NFT space with their partnership with KEYS Token and surely not the last. KEYCard V1 mint sold out in 32 seconds, setting the stage for the next collaboration between these two powerhouse brands. In the meantime, KEYCard V1 is now trading on secondary markets such as Opensea with a floor price of 2.8Ethereum as the partners continue development.

The Nightfall Group confirmed that they plan to bring their most exclusive villas around the world to the metaverse, creating an enormous amount of new opportunities that are not possible in the real world.

We can all agree that the Metaverse and NFT’s are hot topics in 2022, and this collaboration between The Nightfall Group and KEYS Token positions them to continue to dominate the market while exploring new business opportunities and creative collaborations using NFT’s and blockchain technology. You can follow @thenightfallgroup and @Keys on Instagram to keep up with their latest news.

Written in partnership with Luxury Lifestyle Magazine