High Performance: Coach Jonathan Hogwood Speaks on Key Areas Men Should Focus On

In the age of social media and technological advancement, many men have an unfair advantage from their ancestors; access to all the world’s information at their fingertips. However, the common problem many men face is the sourcing of information. While the information is easily accessible, a lot of it is subjective, and could also be presented on the basis of capital gain through fancy marketing.

Here’s the issue: Ambitious men want to perform at a higher level. They want to prosper in health, finances, and spiritually, yet they don’t know the exact steps to get there.

International Men’s High-Performance Coach, Jonathan Hogwood says that “Information overload and the wrong sources can cause these men to sit at home wasting their time and potential. The key to male high performance lies in understanding the key principles of what successful men have done for centuries”

Jonathan has helped thousands of ambitious men level up their game, financially, physically, and romantically.

Currently residing in Tokyo, Japan, Jonathan has been in the high-performance industry for over a decade. His knowledge and experiences have led him to establish thousands of followers on his Youtube channel. ‘The Hot Dude Army,’ he calls them: A community of like-minded men whom people can ask for advice and support in dealing with the complexities of the world. Their ultimate goal? To help each other to achieve the ultimate evolution of a man.

Jonathan has three pillars that men should have their life structured around to evolve into a man that can win in all aspects of life. Keep in mind that this advice is for the ambitious man; a man who is career-driven and undoubtedly confident in their masculinity.

The 3 Pillars: Money, Muscle & Game

Money

Some say that money cannot buy happiness, and there is truth in that. The fact of the matter is that “money buys you freedom and independence” which is what a man needs in order to focus on the bigger picture.

“Having scalable and reliable sources of income, while having a diverse investment portfolio is what creates wealth. This wealth allows us to focus on the mission which could be anything we want it to be.”

Jonathan’s philosophy is that the lack of money is the cause of unnecessary stress.

“Men who focus on chasing money will always lose. The goal is to make yourself bulletproof to the point where money follows you. Financial problems are a ticket to health problems, and health problems are an early ticket to the grave.”

Muscles

Alongside looking and feeling great, working out has proven to boost testosterone, reverse aging and work as an antidepressant for men. In a study, conducted by Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health found that running for 15 minutes a day or walking for an hour reduces the risk of major depression by 26%.

Jonathan Hogwood is known for investing millions into his health and fitness. He believes all men should focus on investing in their health first. “A considerable amount of the U.S population is obese; that’s why when you’re a guy who’s fit, you are literally in better shape than more than a hundred million people in America. With that said, it’s so important that you should be proactive about your health. You need to think that, ‘I need to go to the gym almost every day, if possible because my health and fitness is my #1 asset in life.’

So the one thing that men should splurge in life is their health. At the end of the day, the rich man has 1000 wishes, and 1000 wants, but the sick man only has one wish, to be healthy again.”

Game

According to Jonathan, ‘Game’ is one of the least understood things on the planet. “Men don’t understand ‘Game’ whatsoever.” According to Jonathan, “‘Game’ is understanding female psychology, that’s it. It’s an art form. It’s understanding how to communicate with women, whether it’s business or romantically. It’s being charismatic and equipped with all forms of intelligence, be it emotional intel, logical intel or just having great instincts about the female gender.”

Jonathan says that among the three, it is ‘Game’ that is the most crucial trait that a man should have for constant success. Why? “Because it’s very rare. Not many men can acquire this elusive skill because learning ‘Game’ is hard, and most men let their egos get the best of them. But, without ‘Game’, It near impossible to get where you want in life and perform at the highest level”

Written in partnership with Ventures Bite