Mokhtar “MJ” Jabli, The Man Behind The $500M Portfolio Of Luxury Rentals

Others may say the American dream is already an outdated representation of people’s aspirations. However, some people still live to tell their stories of how they reached such a pinnacle after turning their lives around. Mokhtar Jabli, also known as MJ, is a testament to how the idea of the American dream can drive someone to achieve great heights. From rags to riches, from homeless to multi-millionaire, these are just ways to describe how his journey has been. Today, he is the CEO of a thriving company in the real estate industry, The Nightfall Group.

MJ is an entrepreneur, a real estate investor, and the founder and CEO of the company. The Nightfall Group is California’s leading player for providing premiere, luxury rentals and travel concierge services. MJ’s vision is to provide people with the best properties for short-term or long-term rental, by giving them a taste of luxury and unparalleled concierge services.

Born and raised in Morocco, MJ took a leap of faith and moved to America to change the trajectory of his life. He wanted more, dreamed bigger, and was willing to work harder than anyone else to achieve his dreams. But his path was never easy. After relocating to California in 2016, MJ had to sacrifice many comforts to make ends meet. He found himself struggling to cover basic necessities. MJ even had to rent out his apartment, forcing him to live on the streets for months just so he could gain enough cash to cover his expenses.

Over time, he realized how renting out properties had great potential, so he decided to dive deeper into the real estate landscape, specifically on short-term rentals. He found ways to earn money even more through rental arbitrage of other properties. Eventually, MJ was able to put his life back on track, left the streets, and welcomed a more comfortable lifestyle through hard work and perseverance.

In a few months after living in California, MJ was able to take a 180-degree turn and pivoted from being homeless to a multi-millionaire.

“It all started with a dream of an ambitious teenager looking for a better life,” shared MJ. “Growing up, I constantly saw wealthy individuals flaunting fancy cars, homes, and other luxuries, and I not only was curious as to how they had these luxuries but also how I could be one of them,” added the young CEO.

In 2019, he opened The Nightfall Group. Slowly, MJ was able to scale his business and built the company into what it is today. The Nightfall Group manages a real estate portfolio of properties worth over $500 million. The company manages some of the most luxurious, exclusive, and high-end rentals anywhere across the globe. With his rapid growth, MJ quickly gained traction in the industry and cemented his name as a prominent figure in the hospitality and real estate landscape even before turning 30.

Furthermore, MJ has created hundreds of jobs for his community in Los Angeles. The Nightfall Group is currently home to some of the most seasoned professionals in the real estate industry. The company has successfully built its internal network of competent employees, subcontractors, and other real estate professionals. In addition, MJ and his team are continually on the lookout for new talents who will embody the values and mission of the company by heart.

MJ proves that anyone who dreams of living a high-end lifestyle can make it possible through grit and determination. Asked where he sees himself in five years, the CEO shared that he envisions The Nightfall Group to operate across all continents globally and create jet-setting destinations for travelers worldwide.

To learn more about MJ and The Nightfall Group, visit their website and his Instagram.

