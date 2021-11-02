An Exclusive Interview With Leading Entrepreneur And Credit Expert Lakeisha Marion

Who is your biggest inspiration? Why?

My mom has always inspired me to be great and be smart with my money. She always told me to accomplish things she didn’t. She wanted me to own a house, now I have a super high-value real estate portfolio. I’ll always be an owner and it’s because of what she taught me.

Define innovative techniques you apply to your craft.

I think outside of the box and I speak up for what I want. I make noise to attract what I want and who I want to work with. I say I’m the best at what I do and work to get better and invite others along my journey towards my best.

What are the three most important factors of being a successful woman?

Being confident, consistent, and courageous definitely. You have to believe in yourself. You have to put the work in. You have to take risks. These things are essential if you want to become successful.

What does collaboration over competition mean to you?

It’s what I do all day every day. It’s how I grow. It’s how I impact more people. It’s how I made it this far and it’s how I will continue to make it. It’s all about the team for me. It’s about being lonely at the top because I didn’t go alone.

What’s next in your business?

Everything coming up next is an extension of what I am doing now. I have been giving back for more than a decade. I am committed to taking that to a greater level. I want my life’s work to inspire and equip other young women that have a desire to live a wealthy lifestyle. I want them to know you can do it with grace and dignity.

How can we help you?

You can refer women that are looking for a way to build wealth for themselves and their families to connect with me. I want to connect with more women that are looking for a mentor to help them make wise money decisions. I want to help as many women as I possibly can obtain generational wealth through real estate investments and other income-generating opportunities.

Give us 5 tips about your business?

Work on your money method mindset

Come up with financial goals

Consider a working budget

Analyze your spending

Pay off your debt fast

Follow Lakeisha Marion on Facebook and Instagram today.

Written in partnership with Ascend