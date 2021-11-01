Asif Rehman Has Taken His ‘Billionaire Concierge’ To The Top In The UK

“You need to be passionate and stay focused to build a successful concierge business,” says the entrepreneur.

Building a business and running it successfully is a huge task which many fail to deliver. Setbacks and challenges often defeat thousands along the way. We have heard glorious stories of many successful entrepreneurs who have ruled various industries and emerged on the top with their sheer dedication and grit. Though, as we see them way ahead of others, behind closed doors they have and continue to face the gravest of challenges. When we talk about such highly successful entrepreneurs, Asif Rehman aka AR Billionaire Concierge fits the bill.

The Billionaire Concierge has taken over the luxury lifestyle management industry. Asif Rehman and his team of lifestyle executives take care of corporate and personal clients. With some of the most highly sought-after events and shows being sold out around the world, The Billionaire Concierge helps gain access to these. The feedback of the impeccable standard of service that his clients and members receive has traveled fast across the globe, shining the company in the best possible light. In the UK, Asif and his team are the first points to call from British politicians to sporting stars.

The Billionaire Concierge has successfully spread its wings across the continents and today stands as one of the best luxury concierge services in the world. Having established a strong presence in the UK market initially, it has gradually grown exponentially with clients actively seeking his service across the pond. The Billionaire Concierge regularly sees the likes of Paris Hilton, Kourtney Kardashian, and Zayn Malik all using their services.

Being an invitation-only service, one of the major features of the company is that the team is on hand 24/7/365 with a dedicated lifestyle manager who looks after the minutest details and distinct requirements of their clients, no matter where the client is based.

The Billionaire Concierge offers a complete concierge service, ranging from managing daily errands to reservations, easing the day-to-day life of their members. Their fleet includes luxury yacht charters including VIP experiences and red-carpet access to many elite events. Special corporate packages have found a wide client base in the UK and can also be offered as a ‘White Label Service’, which are often used to look after businesses’ most important VIP clients. Whether it’s a one-off request or regular services – The Billionaire Concierge team is always behind the scenes making magic happen.

When asked about his success mantra, Asif Rehman says, “to build an everlasting business empire you have to build the right relations and stay connected with your clients well, that’s what makes your business thrive and speed towards glory.”

