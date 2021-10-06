Jeffrey Wright
Cover Story
Bond, Batman And Bernard Lowe: A Banner Year For Jeffrey Wright
William H. Macy
Cover Story
William H. Macy Is Taking The Time To Stop, Smell The Roses & Drink A Little Whiskey In His New, “Shameless”-Free Era
William H. Macy
Haute Scene
Nominee William H. Macy Brought His Willie Creeks Alter Ego Out To Play At His Emmy Week Haute Living Cover Launch Party
Aaron Rodgers
Cover Story
Time Is A Commodity For Reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers
Pierce Brosnan
Cover Story
Shaken, Not Stirred: Pierce Brosnan On Why Tequila Is The True Gentleman’s Drink, Playing A Royal & Joining The Marvel Universe

Artist Jonathan Schultz Honors NFL Legend Louis Oliver At Miami Event

Art, News

Louis Oliver & Johnathan Schultzr

On the evening of September 22nd, distinguished South African artist Johnathan Schultz honored former Miami Dolphins super-star Louis Oliver for his work within the South Florida community. Johnathan unveiled his exquisite one-of-a-kind piece to a fan-filled audience of sports figures and celebrities at the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa. Miami Heat TV host and Courtside Reporter, Jason Jackson, served as the Master of Ceremonies for the event.

Louis Oliver is a former college and professional football player who was a safety in the National Football League during 1989-1996. He played seven seasons for the Miami Dolphins (1989–1993, 1995–1996). Louis also played college football for the University of Florida and was twice recognized as an All-American defensive back and star athlete in the university’s Hall of Fame. Following his professional football career, Louis used his pro sports connections to launch a business as an entertainment curator for special events and the liaison for sports stars and celebrities in North America and the Caribbean.

Photos courtesy of World Red Eye and Hiro Ueno

 

Jason Jackson & Johnathan Schultz

Fernanda Sosa & Jonathan Schultz

Photo Credit: Randi Berger

Source: World Red Eye

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Tin Building
Haute Cuisine
October 6, 2021
First Look: Take A Peek Inside Jean-Georges’ Reimagined Tin Building At The Seaport
By Laura Schreffler
City Guide
October 6, 2021
Haute Spots To Dine Out On Marathon Monday
By Kellie Speed
Nikola Vucevic
Cover Story
October 6, 2021
Why Chicago Bulls All-Star Nikola Vučević Is Really A Jedi In Disguise
By Laura Schreffler
Entrepreneur
October 5, 2021
Meet House of Gro – The First CBD Brand To Be Certified Microbiome-Friendly
By Mary Gibson

Los Angeles

New York

Miami