CellArt Celebrates Its Most Successful Quarter In Company History

Photo Credit: CellArt

Exclusive bespoke wine spaces design and manufacture company, CellArt, has had its most successful quarter ever in Q1 of 2021. This accomplishment comes on the heels of the addition of their new Managing Partner, Philippe Vasilescu, who brought over 10 years of expertise in fine wine and spirits to the company.

“I knew I was entering a very promising market but I was far to imagine the deals that we have closed in just 10 weeks, this is truly exciting!” Says Philippe.

“Philippe’s arrival as Managing Partner strengthened our unique personalized experience level for our US and Caribbean Clients,” echos Jonathan Primeau, Founder and President of CellArt.

CellArt is a luxury design company for wine cellars and wine-inspired pieces for finer individuals. Self-described as the “wine enthusiasts’ ultimate playground”, the company creates extraordinary wine spaces, art pieces, and limited-edition wine objects. No matter how big a client dreams, CellArt turns the dream into a reality using their systemized process known as The CellArt Experience.

Photo Credit: CellArt

The CellArt Experience happens in three phases: Creation, Production, and Elevation. All stages are unique and vital for a project to be completed the “CellArt Way.” Phase 1 is foundational and valued at $3,000 – $50,000. It consists of a unique artistic signature, renderings, value engineering, planning, and budgeting. Phase 2 is production, valued at $100,000 – $5,000,000 and includes: custom samples, shop drawings, and technical specifications, refrigeration, wine storage and lighting, and thermal glazing. Phase 3 is what elevates the experience and it includes installation superintendence, Argos monitoring, collection management, and wine procurement, an insurance program, and private events.

“There are absolutely no creative boundaries as we perform the design and the value engineering at the same time, says Jonathan. “We bring the ultimate aging conditions and aspire to see all our clients fall deeply in love with their CellArt piece.”

A few of their highlighted projects from Q1 include:

Montreal Canada, valued at $100,000 – $150,000

Photo Credit: CellArt

Aspen, Colorado, USA, valued at $200,000 – $300,000

Photo Credit: CellArt Photo Credit: CellArt

Ile-Perrot, Quebec, Canada

Photo Credit: CellArt Photo Credit: CellArt

“Our difference is not only by the unique designs and technologies we are bringing but by the overall experience that we bring for each client, from the creation to the elevation phase.” Says Philippe. “With wines being some of the best long term investments, it is amazing to advise clients on their cellar procurement and know that the value of some of their wines will pay for the overall cellar cost just by being able to provide them the best environment to age in a safe space.

As the value of their projects just keeps growing, CellArt is expecting an equally, if not more, successful Q2 in 2021.