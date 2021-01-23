Entrepreneur Olivia Molina Never Fails To Impress Her Clients And Other Aspiring Entrepreneurs Worldwide

Written in partnership with DN News Desk Photo Credit: Olivia MolinaOlivia Molina’s successful career as a versatile professional proves her growing prominence in the entrepreneurial world of the US.

Sometimes it is essential to discuss the life stories of certain individuals whose journeys instill hope and positivity in others. A classic example of one such high-performing lady is Olivia Molina, an Argentinian beauty and talent who has had a roller-coaster ride of a career but today is a resident of LA who is a recognized model, actress, and entrepreneur.

Olivia Molina is no stranger to hard work. At the age of four, she did housework for her father in exchange for money and at the age of eight, she would sell veggies and honey from her mother’s land outside her home. She started her career as a model at the age of 15 and studied the subject at the Ricardo Pineiro agency. Her passion for makeup took her towards studying fashion styling as well.

Olvia owns and operates several businesses today and has made a unique place for herself, even amidst so much competition, in the entrepreneurial world. To raise funding for her businesses, she invested in bitcoin and started making money faster. Speaking about her matchmaking business, she says that she knew there were websites where girls could buy a membership and search for rich husbands online. Thanks to her experience working at CR Modeling Agency, Olivia had her own extensive database of models and rich men so she decided to start her own matchmaking company.

Olivia Molina is also the woman and mind behind Blue Ocean Services, a tourism and concierge company based in Dubai for VIP clients only. This company allowed Olivia to earn a net worth of 500k a year.

Olivia Molina shifted to the US when she wanted to start a family. During the pandemic, she opened two businesses: a PR Agency and a juice and smoothie bar called Main Squeeze that is all organic and vegan based in Santa Monica, California.

Talking about building a strong customer base, Olivia Molina says that she makes sure that her clients trust her and that she listens to their requests. Olivia Molina is truly a success story who has seen many hurdles in her journey but in her own words, “It was all worth it.” To find out more about her, follow her on Instagram @molina.oliviaa.