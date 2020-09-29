Photo Credit: Moulay Omar Zahraoui

Different people in this world have different definitions of success and this has led them on their own sweet journeys in their careers. However, have we ever put thought behind what makes these individuals achieve so much at such a young age and carve out their own special niche in their respective careers? It is incredible to know and understand the case studies of these youngsters who have taken the world of business to much greater heights and even after achieving their desired feats, they strive to achieve more and more success, inspiring the world altogether with what they create in the business industries. One such mastermind in the world of tobacco business is Morocco-based cigar entrepreneur Moulay Omar Zahraoui, who is taking each possible road that can lead him to become the prominent most young entrepreneur worldwide with his biggest cigar factory in Africa called Habanos S.A.

The cigar market is one of the major markets in Morocco as the country is known to import 20 million dollars each year on behalf of cigars. Habanos S.A offers three different types of products cigars, cigarettes and cigarillos. Its premium quality can be known by the premium ingredients the brand uses consisting of the wrapper, binder, tobacco leaves and the filler. Under the leadership of Moulay, his brand is a true specialist in developing the highest-quality handcrafted Moroccan cigars.

For the success he has created so far, Moulay has made his distinguished name not just across Africa, but across all the parts of the world, where people recognize him as the 29-year-old young cigar magnate, achieving extraordinary success with his exceptional leadership skills, astute business acumen, strong vision and passion for his work.

Over the years, the kind of success he has drawn for himself, Moulay wants other rising entrepreneurs of the world to take inspiration from the same and replicate the same success in their respective fields. For this, he lays out a few steps that he followed in his entrepreneurial journey that could help others as well for fulfilling their business goals and desires.

Starting simple and small: For any idea to get transformed from paper to reality, one must always start simple and on a smaller scale. Intelligent entrepreneurs are the ones who understand and learn about the dynamics of an industry and analyze if it would work for them on a bigger scale, explains Moulay.

Getting the focus right: After analyzing what one wants from their business, individuals must get their focus right and emphasize on what works for them. Moulay says that individuals must not try to copy success and use the same techniques or tactics that worked for someone else. It is essential to keep testing and learning what can be the best for their firms and brands and take the necessary steps to build a strong organization focusing on the same.

Exploring more things and growing the audience: Moulay is of the strong opinion that individuals for making their business a success, must keep exploring many other aspects of the industry and by doing so, also learn to grow the audience/customers by valuing them and giving them products/services of the highest-quality, to gain more exposure within and outside the industry and achieve great momentum.

Moulay has never stopped learning and this is also one of the prime reasons why today, he enjoys a top-tier position as a young business talent. Moulay’s Habanos S.A achieved a milestone last year with becoming pioneers in hosting one of the first cigar trade shows in Africa. He is planning many more new things for the brand in the near future and one of it includes inviting all cigar connoisseurs as well as the distributors in tobacco for the second cigar trade show in December to be held in Casablanca, which is known as the African Cigar capital.