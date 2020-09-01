Photo Credit: Technogym

When it comes to this moment in time, nothing is certain. Will things shut again? Have they not yet even reopened? That being said, we’ve all been spending so much time at home that now it’s more important than ever that our homes should be our castles. From technology to fitness equipment to beauty devices, here are all the things you need for the real luxury of the moment: comfort.

FITNESS

TECHNOGYM RUN PERSONAL

This stylish, award-winning piece can double as both fitness equipment and proper home décor thanks to its design, courtesy of world-renowned furniture designer and architect Antonio Citterio. But it doesn’t just look pretty — it’s functional, too: The silent motor is ideal for any type of training, from easy-paced walking to high intensity marathon training (peak power: 4 HP). The inclination can even reach grades of up to 15% in order to simulate hill training. The 21.5” wide touch-screen display and built-in speakers let you watch, listen and interact while training, without any distractions. Plus, the large running surface is provided with shock absorbers for maximum comfort. It’s great for those who can’t get to the gym and still want their home to be as beautiful as can be.

Available on Technogym.com, $16,050

PELOTON BIKE

If one at-home fitness item has gotten more play than anything during the pandemic, it’s the Peloton bike. If everyone you know has jumped on the bandwagon, it’s for a reason: having a Peloton at your disposal is like attending your own private spin class, but without having anyone see you sweat. The brand offers thousands of live and on-demand classes, taught by a roster of elite instructors, with real-time motivation, performance tracking metrics and a real-time leaderboard, as well curated playlists from the world’s best artists. Yes, you DO need one immediately.

Available on Peloton.com, $2,245 USD (includes delivery fee) + $39/month subscription for unlimited live and on-demand classes.

TRX HOME2 SYSTEM

And now, an oldie but a goodie. This is a work-out that you can do from home, that doesn’t take up any space and that will give you the bod you’ve only dreamed of. This Suspension Trainer takes functional training to the next level with adjustable foot cradles, a new sleek design and one-year subscription to the dynamic TRX app, which features dynamic in-ear audio coaching and cueing for the ultimate gym in a box (think: suspension training, yoga, HIIT Training, cycling, running, etc). The TRX App acts as a fitness tracker and uses biometric data, audio coaching and cueing to actually listen, adapt and interact with the individual user, while its audio coaching delivers the experience of working out with a personal trainer, while continuously tracking effort and energy expended, and responding with guidance and motivation throughout the workouts. It’s a total body workout that’s used by literally hundreds of thousands of fitness professionals, enthusiasts, celebrities and virtually every major U.S. sports team. If fitness is your goal, TRX is a must.

Exclusive to TRXTraining.com, $199.95

BEATS BY DRE POWER BEATS PRO

If you’re dedicated to your workouts (or if you just want to fully escape outside city noise, your kids, your husband, work, etc.) these babies are the way to go. The Power Beats Pro drown out all noise so you can focus on what really counts – getting rid of that quarantine 15. Each earbud has up to nine hours of listening time (with five-minute Fast Fuel charging for those who forget to plug in); hands-free controls via “Hey Siri” on iOS devices; they’re sweat and water resistant; have dual optical sensors and dual beam-forming microphones; have motion and speech-detecting accelerometers; and voice capability with the push of a button. Plus, if you DO need to take them out briefly to let the world descend, there are sensors that detect when you’ve taken them out so your music will be paused, not stopped.

Available on BeatsbyDre.com, $249.95

HIDRATESPARK

One thing we always forget to do – we’re busy, in meetings, taking liquid lunches and such – is to drink water. Now that most of us are home so often, we don’t have any excuses. And yet, we still make them. HidrateSpark makes those excuses virtually impossible. This next-generation rechargeable insulated stainless steel smart water bottle offers the most advanced technology and design to help you track hydration and maintain healthy habits. Not only does it glow when it’s time for you to drink, but, via the HidrateSpark App, reminders (and cute motivations – “Be water” says Bruce Lee) are delivered to your phone, which we know you’re checking at least hourly (but come on, it’s more like every two minutes). Plus, through HidrateSpark’s proprietary Hydration Equation, the HidrateSpark App and bottle work in tandem to calculate a unique daily hydration goal for every person, based on key physiological and biological factors, as well as other inputs such as elevation, weather, and exercise. Hidrate’s latest iteration, the STEEL, is crafted with high-quality, light, and durable stainless steel. Its vacuum-insulated stainless steel design keeps beverages cold for up to 24 hours and prevents condensation. Thanks to this new and improved version, you can now easily fill your bottle with ice and keep your drink colder longer. And to that we say, be water my friends. Or at the very least, drink it.

Available on HidrateSpark.com, various prices for various sizes

LULULEMON REVERSIBLE YOGA MAT

A yoga mat should be an essential part of your life, whether you’re using it to stretch out, paint your nails or – gasp! – actually do yoga. This pretty pink number from lululemon will pair nicely with all the lulu gear already in our arsenal. A polyurethane top layer absorbs moisture to help you get a grip during sweaty practices, while a natural rubber base gives you cushioning and a textured grip for low-sweat practices and an antimicrobial additive helps prevent mold and mildew on the mat (although of course, is you’re only using it as a butt cushion, you won’t have that problem anyway, we hope).

Available on lululemon.com $78

HOME DECOR TECH

SAMSUNG FRAME TV

The Frame TV transforms the look and feel of your home with its innovative design that functions as a premium 4K TV when it’s on, and a work of art when it’s off. The 2020 edition of The Frame adds new enhancements to picture quality and customization options that further redefine what a TV can do. Additionally, The Frame includes a No Gap Wall-Mount to hang flush against the wall and look like a real piece of framed art. Plus, it’s energy efficient. A must for someone who wants their home to be aesthetically pleasing and functional, especially for someone who’s now stuck at home 24/7.

Available on Samsung.com $599.99 – $2,999.99 (depending on the size: 32” – 75”)

SAMSUNG AIRDRESSER

Although many of us aren’t leaving the house much these days, that doesn’t mean that our sense of style has to go out the window. There is a little thing called “Zoom” after all, and even if you’re wearing your party pajamas on the bottom, your top half still has to look professional. Cue the Samsung AirDresser, an innovative clothing care system that, thanks to a powerful combination of steam and airflow, relaxes light wrinkles, removes dust and odors, and refreshes not just your clothes, but your family’s outerwear, bedding, and soft toys, too. Through three phases – steaming, drying and refreshing – the AirDresser reduces wrinkles, gently dries and sanitizes — an essential element in this day and age — to eliminate odors in all types of clothing and fabrics. The portable closet seamlessly and easily fits into your home, plugging into a standard 120V outlet and using a refillable water reservoir – meaning no separate water lines are needed. Additionally, AirDresser connects to Samsung’s SmartThings App, which will recommend the best cycle based on your garment and fabric type and send a notification when the cycle is complete and garments are ready. It’s a must.

Available on Samsung.com, $1,499

KITCHEN ESSENTIALS

KEURIG K-CAFE

If a visit to Starbucks was part of your daily routine — a midday (or more) escape from work, if you will, then think of the Keurig K-Café as your break away from home. In addition the typical K-Cups that many of you have in-office, this specialty machine also makes hot or iced lattes, as well as cappuccinos and froths fresh milk, including skim, soy and almond (hello Californians!). As a bonus, it’s also energy efficient: the K-Café has a programmable auto-off feature.

Available on Keurig.com, $219.99

PHILIPS SMOKE-LESS INDOOR GRILL

Sorry friends, but summer is ending and with it, the luxury for many of us who are afraid of confined spaces that aren’t our own to eat out. But you don’t have to sacrifice all of your favorite things because of Covid. With Philips’ Smoke-Less indoor grill, you have the have your burgers and steaks grilled to perfection all year long. Advanced infrared technology heats the grill up within one minute and creates evenly cooked food, while leaving the grease tray cool enough to minimize the unpleasant smoke and grease spattering. The simple two-piece design makes for easy setup and use— just put the grill on the base, and flip the switch.

Available at Philips.com for $329.95

VITAMIX ASCENT SERIES

With your newfound health, why not do your diet a favor as well? Vitamix’s Ascent Series does your body good by whipping up the healthiest smoothies around with elite precision. But it does more than that, too. There are five program settings – which also include hot soups, dips and spreads, frozen desserts and self-cleaning – that automatically adjust and stop when complete. It has also built-in wireless connectivity and variable speed controls that let you manually fine-tune the texture of any creation you’re making. Plus, like every other awesome tech gadget on the market, it has its own app – which showcases its 17 programs and 500+ recipes.

Available at Vitamix.com for $599.95

BEAUTY

SIMPLEHUMAN SENSOR MIRROR HI-FI

Zoom has a lot to answer for. Sometimes it feels like it’s impossible to look good – especially on days or in homes without natural light. But Simplehuman’s Sensor Mirror Hi-Fi makes sure that you’re able to see every flaw – and thus able to fix it before your important Zoom meetings or webinars. The mirror features the brand’s tru-lux light system, which simulates natural sunlight, so you’ll always know when your makeup is color-correct and flawless. Use the light control bar to change the brightness level or check your look in softer candlelight. Simplehuman also has an innovative app which allows you to adjust access lighting presets or turn on smart features such as night light mode, which enables the mirror to act as a night light. And there’s more: this isn’t just a mirror, but a smart one — it has Alexa built-in. Its integrated speaker delivers big, rich, crystal-clear sound, while an intuitive audio control lets you adjust volume or your playlist with the touch or tap of a finger.

Available at simplehuman.com, $300

DR. DENNIS GROSS SPECTRALITE FACEWARE PRO MASK

If you’re finding it impossible (literally, if they still aren’t open in your state) or figuratively – to get an appointment with your facialist, thank your lucky stars for Dr. Dennis Gross, whose FDA-cleared SpectraLite™ FaceWare Pro mask is setting a gold standard for at-home skincare. A combination of 100 light emitting diodes in red mode + 62 LED lights in blue mode work together to smooth wrinkles, diminish discoloration, and clear acne for a beautiful, youthful complexion. Red light emitting diode penetrate deep within skin’s dermis to boost collagen production, and blue light emitting diode destroy P. acnes bacteria to reduce redness, inflammation, and prevent future breakouts. You’ll see results in days, but optimal results occur over the course of ten weeks.

Available at DrDennisGross.com, $435

PHILIPS SMARTSLEEP CONNECTED SLEEP AND WAKE UP LIGHT

Winter is coming, and everyone knows it. But when there are more waking hours of darkness than daylight, it’s going to be harder and harder to drag ourselves out bed in the morning. That’s where the Philips SmartSleep Connected and Wake Up Light comes in. This clinically-proven sleep and wake-up light is designed to help people relax to sleep and wake up naturally. The alarm clock has a built-in AmbiTrack sensor to measure your bedroom’s temperature, noise, light and humidity levels – which, in turn, gives you recommendations for better sleep. Additional features include a customizable alarm, as well as customizable light, sound, and new colored sunrise and sunset themes through your smartphone with the Philips SleepMapper App, and an FM radio, power backup, USB mobile phone charging, AUX dock with quality speaker, full dim clock and smart touch display. So yes, you will eventually have to get out of bed, but it won’t be a rude awakening by any means.

Available at Philips.com starting at $219.95

DERMAFLASH LUXE

In the same way that it’s nearly impossible to make appointments with your facialist, your waxer is equally hard to get a hold of. Think of Dermaflash as their replacement while you ride out the pandemic from the safety of your home. The award-winning Dermaflash instantly removes dead skin cells, built-up debris, and pesky peach fuzz to reveal soft, smooth and younger-looking skin by removing barrier to penetration, allowing skincare to work more effectively. Meanwhile, use the 2-in-1- ultrasonic device Dermapore to unclog your pores and more deeply infuse your favorite skincare. In Extract mode, Dermapore deep cleans pores, removing dirt, oil, and blackheads. In Infuse mode, the device enhances the penetration of active ingredients in your skincare products to instantly reveal a cleaner, healthier complexion.

Available at Dermaflash.com, $199

DYSON AIRWRAP STYLER

When Dyson released its Supersonic Hairdryer, it became the most coveted device on the market and when it released its Airwrap Styler, the device followed suit. In this day and age, when most salons are closed, doing your own hair — and doing it well — has become a necessity. So yes, you need both of these haircare tools, especially if you’re visible on social media or utilizing Zoom for work, especially the Airwrap Styler – which styles with air, not extreme heat, harnessing an aerodynamic phenomenon called the Coanda effect, which curves air to attract and wrap hair to the barrel. If you don’t think you need it, well, you better think fast (and differently): this device was sold out for nearly a year and is finally back in stock. It will save your mane – and therefore your sanity during these long winter months to come – in the long run.

Available at Dyson.com, $449.99