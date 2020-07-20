The Secret Spirit That Captured Filmaker Steven Soderbergh’s Heart

Filmmaker Steven Soderbergh’s curiosity led him to Bolivia where he first tasted Singani, Bolivias national liquor. The spirit distilled from white Muscat of Alexandria grapes was first produced around the 16th century by monastic orders who needed sacramental wine and found it easier and more expedient to also distill. The name is believed to derive from a village of the same name, that was close to where it was first made.

Photo Credit: Courtesy Singani63

Soderbergh was introduced to the grape­-based drink by his Bolivian casting director while working on the film Che in 2008. Shortly after, Soderbergh became an importer, bringing the drink to international status, before deciding to create his own variation.

After forming a partnership with Casa Real and enduring six years of intrigue with the US Government, Steven was finally able to launch Singani 63 in the States.

Photo Credit: Courtesy Singani63

Starting at the epicenter of the world’s most competitive spirit market —New York City— 63 is now available in the best bars and restaurants from Portland, Oregon to Portland, Maine. Steven also figured there’s no reason the Atlantic Ocean should keep anyone from experiencing Singani 63, so drinkers in the UK can currently enjoy what the spirit he fell in love with.

Photo Credit: Courtesy Singani63

Singani 63 is unique among spirits to be given both a DO (Designation of Origin) and a GI (Geographical Indication) since the grapes are grown at a minimum altitude of 5,250 feet and within the confines of the historic home of Singani in the Andes.

Described as a brandy, the fragrance of aromatic Muscat grape is hard to miss. The combination of floral and sweet green grapes is akin to a dessert wine and balanced by acidity. The finish is floral, herbal, and has a touch of white pepper. The enticing flavors stay with you for quite some time. This can, and usually is, consumed neat, but have some fun and replace your white rum cocktails with it.

Photo Credit: Courtesy Singani63

Singani 63 can be used to enhance a bloody mary, piña colada, Moscow mule, daiquiri, sangria and many more classics. You can also drink it on the rocks.