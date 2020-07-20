Hélène Poulit-Duquesne
Fashion
How Boucheron Is Pivoting During The Pandemic: A Chat With CEO Hélène Poulit-Duquesne
KAROLINA KURKOVA
Celebrities
Supermodel Karolina Kurkova Exclusively Shares Details On Her Locally-Produced Masks For All Initiative
Re-inc
Celebrities
From World Cup Champions To Lifestyle Entrepreneurs: How USWNT Stars Tobin Heath + Christen Press Are Leading The Pack
Carmelo Anthony
Celebrities
Carmelo Anthony Talks Going Into The Bubble, Gifting Kobe A ’96 Barbaresco Wine & More With Haute Living & Wine Access
Rande Gerber
Cover Story
Calling The Shots: How Rande Gerber Turned Casamigos Into The Hottest Tequila In Tinseltown

The Secret Spirit That Captured Filmaker Steven Soderbergh’s Heart

Haute Wine + Spirits, News

Filmmaker Steven Soderbergh’s curiosity led him to Bolivia where he first tasted Singani, Bolivias national liquor. The spirit distilled from white Muscat of Alexandria grapes was first produced around the 16th century by monastic orders who needed sacramental wine and found it easier and more expedient to also distill. The name is believed to derive from a village of the same name, that was close to where it was first made.

Photo Credit: Courtesy Singani63

Soderbergh was introduced to the grape­-based drink by his Bolivian casting director while working on the film Che in 2008. Shortly after, Soderbergh became an importer, bringing the drink to international status, before deciding to create his own variation.

After forming a partnership with Casa Real and enduring six years of intrigue with the US Government, Steven was finally able to launch Singani 63 in the States.

Photo Credit: Courtesy Singani63

Starting at the epicenter of the world’s most competitive spirit market —New York City— 63 is now available in the best bars and restaurants from Portland, Oregon to Portland, Maine. Steven also figured there’s no reason the Atlantic Ocean should keep anyone from experiencing Singani 63, so drinkers in the UK can currently enjoy what the spirit he fell in love with.

Photo Credit: Courtesy Singani63

Singani 63 is unique among spirits to be given both a DO (Designation of Origin) and a GI (Geographical Indication) since the grapes are grown at a minimum altitude of 5,250 feet and within the confines of the historic home of Singani in the Andes.

Described as a brandy, the fragrance of aromatic Muscat grape is hard to miss. The combination of floral and sweet green grapes is akin to a dessert wine and balanced by acidity. The finish is floral, herbal, and has a touch of white pepper. The enticing flavors stay with you for quite some time. This can, and usually is, consumed neat, but have some fun and replace your white rum cocktails with it.

Photo Credit: Courtesy Singani63

Singani 63 can be used to enhance a bloody mary, piña colada, Moscow mule, daiquiri, sangria and many more classics. You can also drink it on the rocks.

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Hélène Poulit-Duquesne
Fashion
July 20, 2020
How Boucheron Is Pivoting During The Pandemic: A Chat With CEO Hélène Poulit-Duquesne
By Laura Schreffler
Johanna Ortiz
Fashion
July 20, 2020
Check Out Some Of The Looks From Johanna Ortiz Cruise 2021 Collection Here
By Deyvanshi Masrani
Liev Schreiber
Celebrities
July 20, 2020
You’ll Never Guess What Liev Schreiber Is Daydreaming About This Summer (Or How He Spent His Quarantine)
By Laura Schreffler
Edward Mermelstein - One & Only Holdings - July 2020
Entrepreneur
July 20, 2020
One & Only Holdings Co-Founder Edward Mermelstein On International Real Estate Investment
By Andres E. Caceres
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

Los Angeles

Satchel Lee, Jason Bell, Netflix

New York

Andre Iguodala

Miami

Loader