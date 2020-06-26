Sting Adds To His Tuscan Wines Range With Label Named After Hit Single, Roxanne

“A wine is like a song—it has a story to tell. This is why I named my wines after my biggest hits,” said iconic British singer-songwriter, Sting.

Photo Credit: Courtesy Sting Wine

After falling in love with the olive groves, lakes, grain fields, and wooded hills of Il Palagio, in Tuscany, Sting and his wife Trudie Styler purchased the 16th century estate and began producing wines under Sting Wine. A white, rosé and four red blends are among the range produced from Il Palagio. Sister Moon was the first IGT Toscano wine produced at the winery and was named one of Italy’s best. His other wines are also big hits, with his newest range, Roxanne adding to the growing list.

Photo Credit: Courtesy Sting Wine

Roxanne Red 2018, is medium-bodied, smooth drinking wine with intense and spicy cherry aromas and flavors. It is comprised of 80% Sangiovese, 10% Merlot, and 10% Syrah. This blend is similar to Message In A Bottle, however, trademark issues in North America gave way to a new name, Roxanne. Roxanne White 2018 shows flavors of green apple and lime, heightened by refreshing acidity and pronounced minerality.

Photo Credit: Jaime Travezan

The newest rosé, produced from 100% Sangiovese grapes is from the 2015 vintage named Beppe Rosato. The name hails from a vineyard manager called Beppe, who is now retired but has worked at Il Palagio for 59 years. What initially turned out as a personal preference for Trudie Styler, turned out to be successful so much so that patrons who stay at the estate drink it early in the day, earning its nickname Bepfast (first meal of the day).

Photo Credit: Jaime Travezan

Although, the best performing grapes at the estate is Merlot, which is put directly into the range-topping Sister Moon label. However, Sting and Styler mentioned a 100% Merlot flagship wine in the future.