Haute Secrets With Kunal Mehta, CEO Of Punchey

Haute Secrets, News

Kunal Mehta, CEO of leading POS system and business software solutions company Punchey, Inc., joined Haute Living to share his “Haute Secrets” of top restaurants, activities, and more to be found in his new hometown of Miami, Florida.

Kunal Mehta 1Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Where were you born?

Boston, MA.

Where did you live prior to Miami?

I was living in Manhattan and before that in East Hampton, NY.

How long have you been in Miami?

4 Years.

Neighborhood

Downtown.

Occupation

CEO of Punchey, Inc. We’re the leading cloud based POS system and business software solution for small and medium size businesses across North America.

Favorite restaurant

That’s tough, i’ll give you my top three: Zuma, Mandolin and Bombay Darbar.

Best sushi

You wouldn’t think so, but Hillstone has some of the best Sushi around.

Best Italian

Cipriani hands down, or the new restaurant in the Cipriani hotel in the Grove, Bellini Restaurant and Bar.

Best dessert

I’m not much of a dessert guy but when I’m home, I do order Nutella froyo with mini M&M’s from this place called Yuzu in Brickell way too often.

Best place for a romantic date

Cipriani Downtown.

Best Sunday brunch

Anything in the Grove, I like Strada it’s very casual.

Best place for a power business meeting

The lounge at The St. Regis Bal Harbour, but occasionally in the past I’ve opted for a random little cafe. You’d be surprised, that can really drive the price down of a deal!

If you have out of town guests, which hotel would you recommend?

I always tell my out of town friends to stay at The Epic, it makes my life easier. Otherwise I would recommend the Ritz Carlton Key Biscayne for a relaxing weekend, or the Setai.

Favorite shopping venue/boutique

I’m very simple fashion wise. I think Suitsupply is a great go-to. I also do like the men’s department at Saks.

Favorite cultural event

There are some great Diwali events around South Florida every fall. Diwali is the Indian festival of lights. As Miami becomes more diverse, it’s great to see these events pop up more and more every year.

Best hidden gem

I think most things in Miami have been discovered, but the pool bar at the back of the Setai has been my favorite little gem since I first started coming to Miami in 2012. If you want a fun one, there’s a little Cuban place in Little Havana called La Esquina De La Fama, they make the best dry ice mojitos.

Best museum/exhibit

I love the Perez Art Museum, especially when they have new exhibits. I like to bring out-of-town guests for a nice evening, especially if there’s a live band or cocktail hour. You also get a tremendous view from the patio.

Best aspect of Miami

The weather and the ever-evolving cultural, social, and business environment. It really used to just be known as a vacation and party city, but the business environment is really booming down here. The city has become the best of both worlds in that sense. It’s truly a great place to call home.

Kunal Mehta 2Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

