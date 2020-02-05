Lucas Asher Opens Up About Skydiving And Investing In SpaceX

Rockstar. Tech mogul. Instagram influencer.

Although Lucas Asher has reinvented himself countless times, there are recurring storylines throughout his Hollywood-esque career— from chasing adrenaline off helicopters to empowering disadvantaged youth at home and abroad.

Photo Credit: Tower Equity

Asher’s upbringing is a humble one, and he even struggled with homelessness as a teenager. After making his first million in web development, he made sure to donate to California nonprofits aiding homeless children. He went on to live his dream of working in the music industry (even singing vocals for a track with Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA & finding his calling in Silicon Valley.

As an early investor in SpaceX, Asher demonstrated a talent for identifying companies on the cusp of new industries and frontiers. His investment firm, Tower Equity, has since made principal financial investments in Virgin Hyperloop and Slack. Haute Living recently caught up with the millennial entrepreneur to discuss his approach to investing, his love for skydiving, and what he wants as his legacy.

Where is your favorite place to skydive?

My favorite place is Bora Bora. I’m a professional skydiver so I have advanced licenses. Just yesterday I jumped out of a helicopter over Hawaii and did the most consecutive backflips out of a helicopter I’ve ever done. I think maybe I have that entrepreneurialism adrenaline thing that Richard Branson had when he was founding Virgin. Living in the moment in these extreme environments is innately gratifying and life-affirming.

Is skydiving one of those things where if you do it enough times you gradually lose interest, or is every time jumping out of the helicopter something that’s exciting for you?

Every-time is a thrill. You’re facing your mortality at every jump and you have to be cognitive of that. It’s similar to being an astronaut; every single time you get goosebumps because you’re facing your mortality. Being in tune mentally determines your fate.

Photo Credit: Tower Equity

You’re a musician who has collaborated with RZA. You have a song coming out this month with one of Kanye West’s producers. Can you tell us anything about that?

A big passion of mine is music and I’m insanely excited to share this new release with everyone. It’s slated to come out in 30 days and has the same production team that’s behind Lana Del Ray, Kanye West, and Bruno Mars. Our team went around the world to 7 countries shooting a video for it, everywhere from Ukraine, Italy, we went all over Tahiti, and Bora Bora.

Another project I’m leading as CEO in 2020, that I am very passionate about, is a music-sharing app called Revo.fm. “Revo” is short for revolution. We see space right now to build the world’s largest music community. Spotify and Apple have done a great job at consolidating copyrights to fight piracy, but in our view they haven’t done a great job at creating a social application that helps friends share full songs with each other.

Which industry has fulfilled you the most as an investor?

In the technology industry, it’s been SAAS [Software As A Service] software, machine learning and in general the AI space shows so much opportunity.

How do you identify what companies to invest in?

It has everything to do with the team. Ideas change all the time, pivots are very common, so a great company has everything to do with the founders. In tech I look for incredibly strong physics, first principles, and statistical backgrounds. Once I find an excellent team I look for prior execution in terms of being a hobbyist in a particular area. It’s always a good sign when a team is already “hobbyist” with their endeavors, similar to how Steve Wozniak wasn’t raising venture capital; Steve Wozniak was building personal computers while he was working at Atari. So I look for teams that aren’t just waiting for venture capital and who are already hobbyists within their space. It demonstrates passion more than anything.

What first attracted you to invest in SpaceX?

What I found interesting was the idea that space could be commoditized. Whoever is able to do that with first mover advantage is going to create a variable monopoly or “network effects” on telecom; think of all the telecoms combined today, but on a much larger magnitude. That’s what I saw early on. And now with SpaceX announcing all the developments in StarLink and ubiquitous high-speed internet, I think this is going to be one of the biggest game changers we’ve ever seen since the advent of the incandescent light bulb with Thomas Edison.

Photo Credit: Tower Equity

Do you think the companies that dominate space will be preexisting or disruptive ones?

No one had heard of StarLink two years ago. Now I think StarLink will have a huge first mover advantage on ubiquitous internet and subsequently threaten ISP’s and telecoms. Starlink will be disruptive and telecom won’t be innovated with the traditional names you already know. We’re looking at a potentially multi-trillion dollar disruption right before our eyes — that’s why I don’t see a reason SpaceX would ever go public with an IPO. Why would they? Obviously I’m not speaking on behalf of the company, but I think it could pass the Saudi Armco market cap which is near 2 trillion right now as a private company.

When do you think we’re going to see all of these companies compete in space?

Space right now is in the protocol stage where you have multinational sovereign nation-states and rockets essentially added at an enormous premium that aren’t necessarily scalable for anyone who is not a nation-state or a multinational. What’s going to ultimately happen is applications for space will be built on it. Think of the creation of space habitats like space hotels as “applications” and the rockets as “protocols.”

I’ve invested in Virgin Galactic Hyperloop for the reason that Virgin is working on the tourism aspect of space. These are all applications built on top of space just like websites being built on top of protocols and ISP’s. Once these applications get built, whether it’s the first space hotel, whether it’s affordable space tourism— these are going to be the things that usher space into the mainstream.

You’ve also speculated that asteroid mining has the potential to be a trillion-dollar frontier. Do other investors share this sentiment?

Absolutely. By the way, a trillion is a very low conservative statement. The nearest asteroid has about as much platinum as the state of Delaware. You’re looking at an order of magnitude of 5 trillion dollars just for one asteroid. CNBC said that the first trillionaire, meaning the first person with a trillion net worth, will come from asteroid mining. Being a first mover on the internet might not mean that much– Facebook wasn’t a first mover–but I think being a first mover when it comes to asteroid mining will mean everything.

What are some of your goals for 2020?

In 2020 we’re developing two companies we want to take public. We’re currently working on a terminal that will compete with Bloomberg. Bloomberg’s had a large monopoly in terms of the network effects on financial data and we think with the admin of APIs and the cloud we’ll be able to create a competitor to the Bloomberg terminal. The average cost of the Bloomberg Terminal is approximately $24,000 annually, our average terminal cost is targeted to be $1,200 annually and will have relatively the same data leveraging APIs and the cloud. It’s something I see as very promising.

In recent fintech moves, we saw the acquisition of Plaid for $5.3 billion. Plaid was just an API and the world is starting to wake up to the power of APIs. So fintech APIs are my core focus in 2020, and funding space probes to accelerate the admin of asteroid mining. I’m not looking for capital return in that, though I’m always looking to fund students working on probe related research. If you are a student working on anything space probe related feel free to reach out to me.

What do you want as your legacy?

I want to use technology as a catalyst for human connection. There’s clearly a lot of divisive behavior on a lot of different ecosystems, whether it be geopolitical, academia, etc. However, technology my whole life, has been a catalyst for connection, whether it’s meeting other computer science students at other universities, Or, collaborating with published papers. My legacy is me using technology as a tool for connection. And then I also hope to join the giving pledge and give all my wealth away. I feel like the hoarding of wealth is an antiquated concept and wealth is a utility, and the utility needs to be used like electricity: it doesn’t anybody any good unless it’s used.

Photo Credit: Tower Equity