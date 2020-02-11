Rastegar Property Company Due to the unique experience of its founders, leading Austin, Texas real-estate investment firmhas earned the reputation of treating its customers with the deference typically owed celebrities.

Photo Credit: Kellie Rastegar

Behind the deal-flow mastery of CEO Ari Rastegar, his wife Kellie Rastegar has rigorously ingrained a compassionate, attentive, and conscientious spirit of service throughout the corporate culture, an ethic that she picked up while working as the corporate flight attendant and for Hollywood mega stars Johnny Depp, Jennifer Aniston, and Jim Carrey.

Johnny, in fact, had such an appreciation for Kellie’s customer service that he brought her onto work at his personal film production company as well as the sets of his biggest blockbusters such as Pirates Of The Caribbean and The Tourist.

Kellie- who grew up with very humble beginnings and lost her father tragically at the tender age of 18- never took the position for granted and made her co-workers as well as her celeb clients feel the true appreciation she had for these precious early opportunities.

Her genuine character, professionalism, and spirit of appreciation are all fundamental qualities that the company culture at Rastegar Property Company epitomizes, traits that have enabled the company to grow into a 9 figure (and soon Billion dollar business).