Taste Biodynamics Difference: Hamel Family Wines

What do an Austrian philosopher and a wine cave have in common? Biodynamics! It might not be a word you hear everyday, especially given that ‘organic’ has taken over the world, but when you finally experience the results of biodynamic farming, you’ll taste the difference.

Imagine a farm where its entire ecosystem is one big living, breathing organism. This is precisely what Austrian philosopher and scientist Rudolf Steiner proposed in the early 1990s, as he developed homeopathic farming practices, community-supported agriculture standards, and many other scientific breakthroughs that enabled modern day farmers to turn away from destructive approaches to farming.

By applying these innovative ideas and methods, “biodynamic farmers have established a worldwide reputation for creating socially responsible farms of extraordinary health and beauty and for producing organic products of the highest quality and flavor,” according to the Biodynamic Association.

Enter Hamel Family Wines, a Sonoma Valley-based wine producer dedicated to biodynamic farming. Hamel Family Wines is comprised of four vineyards, all of which are Demeter certified biodynamic and organic. Combining quality vineyards with a deep understanding of terroir, they grow Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, Merlot, Petit Verdot, Petite Sirah, Zinfandel, Sauvignon Blanc, Grenache and more. Talk about a variety of options for the winemaker!

Going above and beyond traditional biodynamics, Hamel Family Wines pays utmost respect to the movement, examining their vineyards and selecting specific farming methods based on soil type, vine health, and other indicators. Since 2017, the team at Hamel Family Wines has been implementing dry farming, with approximately 80% of their vineyards now dry-farmed. Greta approves!

“Our goal is to produce wines that connect people with the terroir of each unique vineyard site,” says winemaker John Hamel, II. “Practices like dry-farming and biodynamics force the vines to struggle to find the things they need, like water and nutrients, which ultimately makes them hyper-connected to where they’re planted, and that shows through in the wine.”

Biodynamics is a team effort, which is why Hamel Family seeks inspiration and guidance from some of the world’s leading consultants like Pedro Parra, Chilean terroir expert, and Corinne Comme, a viticulturist that best knows the true impact of biodynamics and helps wine-growers to adopt and adapt to new practice.

Notable wines to taste from each available vintage:

2015 PAMELITA RESERVE

The Pamelita Reserve is a selection of the best barrels of Cabernet Sauvignon in a given vintage. The blend is deep garnet in color with a perfume-rich, sweet nose of lush dark cherry, crème de cassis, rose petal, violets and forest floor. The bright fruit aromas at the fore resurface on the finish with plush and concentrated tannins that carry a broad and deep structure. Full-bodied and dense, the wine shows tremendous complexity and refinement in its youth, yet will continue to evolve and develop over the next fifteen years.

2016 ISTHMUS

Dark ruby garnet in hue, this wine shows a bouquet of sweet dark cherry, plum and kirsch over complex notes of soy, vanilla and spice. The fruit evolves to sweet mulled dark red fruits and blackberry preserve on the palate, framed by concentrated, sweet tannins and integrated oak. This wine is the most structured and persistent Isthmus we have made to date.

2017 RESERVE SAUVIGNON BLANC

A lucent gold in the glass, this wine gives prominence to aromatic notes of lemon, grilled nuts, pastry dough and lavender with subtle fragrances of spice, smoke and flint. More citrus and bakery flavors continue to develop on the palate over a stony mineral core. This wine is chiseled, pure and fine, with enough softness from the fruit and vibrancy from the acidity to create a taut and resonant profile. The complexity of the wine is just beginning to emerge and will continue to develop over the next ten years.

If you’re interested in witnessing biodynamic farming first-hand, consider making a visit to Hamel Family Wines, located at the idyllic intersection of geography and climate. Hamel Family Wines offers a striking departure from other Sonoma destinations, with a hospitality center that boasts sweeping views of the gentle-rolling vineyards of Sonoma Valley. For a unique and personalized tasting experience, consider the Reserve Experience ($150/guest), which includes a privately guided tour through the Hamel Family Ranch vineyard, winery and wine caves, a barrel tasting of Cabernet Sauvignon and an in-depth, educational tasting of Hamel Family’s Reserve Series Cabernet Sauvignon Blends alongside a four-course menu prepared by Executive Chef Clinton Huntsman.

While on site, look around the property and you’ll find evidence of an utmost respect for the land all around you. On top of the winery is a green-growing living roof, and the nearby 12,000 square foot wine cave allows Hamel Family Wines to age and store wine at optimal temperature and humidity levels, with no artificial heating or cooling. Add to that thriving biodynamic farmlands and gardens, and you’ll have yourself a perfect Sonoma postcard.