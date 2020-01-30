Enate: Where Art And Wine Become One

“How many times have you visited Spain?” This is a question you are likely to hear from the locals while getting your wine glass refilled. With six consecutive years of record-breaking tourist data, Spain has become the second most visited country in the world. Far beyond the fabulous crowds of Barcelona and Ibiza, there are many cultural treasures scattered across this beautiful peninsula. Enotourism has great appeal, too. Spanish wine industry is undergoing an organic renaissance. There are almost one hundred distinct wine producing regions with protected status in Spain. No wonder people are happy to return here again and again. Few places can compete with Somontano for unique experiences which is why you must add this hidden gem to your next Spanish itinerary.

It is a hidden gem in more ways that one! Somontano means “beneath a mountain” because it is nestled in the Pyrenees in Aragon roughly halfway between the Mediterranean Sea in the south and the Biscay Bay of the Atlantic in the north. Deep canyons and steep cliffs made this area a strategic point on the ancient trade routes. The picturesque village of Alquézar was founded in 1099 and its hilltop fortress is emblematic of the legendary bygone era. More than a fun sightseeing trip, it is an opportunity for time travel. Sixty limestone caves with prehistoric paintings made the UNESCO World Heritage List. Nearby Rio Vero Park attracts thrill seekers and nature lovers for truly breathtaking hikes. Somontano wine industry was granted the special Denominación de Origen Protegida (DOP) status in 1984. However, grapes had been cultivated here for over two thousand years. In fact, this hard-to-reach area may be responsible for saving the neighboring French wine industry from the phylloxera plague in the 19th century when some varieties managed to survive here. Who knew you could serve history by the glass?!

One of the most popular vineyards on Somontano wine tours is ENATE. Since its first vintage in 1992, it has established a stellar reputation locally and abroad. Over one thousand acres are devoted to both red and white varieties with particular microclimate and geographic conditions producing superior harvests. Ecological viticulture and intentionally low yield guarantee remarkable results in each bottle. In fact, nearly all of ENATE wines have won awards in the last decade. For example, the prestigious World Association of Writers and Journalists of Wines and Spirits voted ENATE as Best Cabernet in Spain while ENATE Rosado became the only Spanish wine lauded at the XIII VINEXPO International Fair. Such recognition keeps the appointment-only winery very busy.

Here you can follow the entire winemaking process from seed to glass and explore contemporary art onsite. Since its inception, Bodega ENATE has commissioned and acquired over 100 paintings. Some have become signature wine labels. The headquarters building actually looks like a cool museum. Designed by the architect Jesús Manzanares, the vast luminous space houses offices, exhibition and degustation hall and the state-of-the-art storage facility for 4000 oak barrels.

You can sip by the works of Antoni Tapies, Rafael Canogar, Víctor Mira, Torner, Eduardo Arroyo and other Spanish visionaries. The curators have collaborated with the Thyssen Museum in Madrid, MACBA in Barcelona and IVAM in Valencia (three of the nation’s most exciting art institutions). Turns out, it is a hidden art gem as well! From natural wonders to manmade marvels, with so much to explore in this corner of Spain, the real question may just become: “How many times have you visited Somontano?”

