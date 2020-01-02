FENDI RESORT 2020 EXCLUSIVE
Big Game Big Give: Super Bowl Week’s Most Exclusive Celebrity Charity Event To Honor NFL Legend Jim Brown In Miami

Celebrities, News, Philanthropy, Sports

The Big Game Big Give (BGBG) by The Giving Back Fund is the celebrity charity event of every year’s Super Bowl week. The largest, invitation-only soiree takes place during the Super Bowl weekend in the host city. Miami is the host for the NFL season climax this year. Haute Living is the exclusive media partner of this year’s BGBG.

Big Game Big Give 1Photo Credit: The Giving Back Fund

On Saturday, February 1st, a $65 million mansion in Miami Beach’s Star Island will be the setting for an A-list of attendees for what has been voted the number one Super Bowl party by ESPN The Magazine. The cocktail party, running from 6-10 p.m., will be co-hosted by filmmaker Michael Bay.

Big Game Big Give 2Photo Credit: The Giving Back Fund

Big Game Big Give will feature celebrity performances, surprise appearances, upscale cocktails, local cuisine by an award-winning chef, a live auction and much more. In addition, Pro Football Hall of Famer, All-Time leading rusher for the Cleveland Browns, American football legend and social activist Jim Brown will be honored with a philanthropic award, presented by Pro Football Hall of Famer and Super Bowl XXXV MVP Ray Lewis. Hall of Fame American sportscaster Lesley Visser will host the red carpet.

Big Game Big Give 3Photo Credit: The Giving Back Fund

Launched in 2009 by Marc Pollick, President and Founder of The Giving Back Fund, a national nonprofit that creates and manages charitable foundations and philanthropic projects for high net worth individuals, celebrities, athletes, business entrepreneurs and corporations, Big Game Big Give aims to put philanthropy center stage on arguably the world’s biggest stage, Super Bowl Saturday night.

Big Game Big Give 4Photo Credit: The Giving Back Fund

Past celebrity Hosts and attendees include actor Mark Wahlberg, actress Hilary Swank, Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps, former NFL quarterback Joe Montana, rapper/actor Common, actor and singer Jamie Foxx, rapper Ludacris, actress Demi Moore, TV personality Jay Leno, NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, actor Ashton Kutcher, actor David Schwimmer, actor Alec Baldwin, NFL player Aaron Rodgers, actor and comedian Chris Rock, NFL legend Marcus Allen and actor Josh Brolin. Past performers have included Black Eyed Peas, Common, Jamie Foxx and Jordin Sparks. To date, Big Game Big Give has raised more than $10 million for worthwhile causes around the globe.

Big Game Big Give 5Photo Credit: The Giving Back Fund

Limited tickets are available for purchase. Email [email protected].

For more information, visit givingback.org.

Jay Leno

Photo Credit: The Giving Back Fund

