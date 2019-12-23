6 Must Have Spirits And Cocktail Recipes For Your Bar In 2020

The new roaring twenties are just around the corner. While fashion industry is rethinking fringe for 2020, impress your guests with these updated takes on the 1920s classics: gin, whisky, tequila and rum. Ring in the economic prosperity with our specially crafted cocktails below. With these six tasty options, your New Year’s bar will keep on gifting until it’s time to replenish. Alexa, order my shopping list! #happynewyear

1. Empress 1908 Gin

Toast to Pantone’s 2020 Color Of The Year—Classic Blue— with award-winning Empress 1908 Gin (SRP: 39.99) hailing from Victoria, British Columbia. Empress 1908, more than any other gin in the world, appeals to one’s sense of creative delight through its balanced citrus and spice palette and brilliant color. Peter Hunt, President and Master Distiller of Empress 1908 said, “Our waterfront distillery in Victoria overlooks the sky and sea. To us, Classic Blue is a part of our nature, a perfect balance of traditional elegance and modern sophistication.”

The Classic Blue

1 3/4 oz Empress 1908 Gin

1/3 oz Giffard Pamplemousse

1/3 oz Dry Vermouth

1/3 oz Color of the Year Tea by Tea Leaves

Express Lemon Peel

Stir ingredients on ice. Strain into chilled Nick & Nora glass. Express lemon peel and garnish with grapefruit peel (or blueberries for an extra pop of Classic Blue!)

2. Tequila Bribón Reposado

Keep the party going all night with Tequila Bribón Reposado (SRP: 27.99), the culmination of the marriage between Old and New-world tequila techniques. Soft, balanced, and creamy on the palate, the spirit conjures notes of vanilla, dried fruit and cooked agave.

Buenos Dias

2 oz Tequila Bribón Reposado

1.25 oz espresso

0.5 oz coffee liqueur

0.5 oz cinnamon syrup

Shake together and strain. Lightly sprinkle cinnamon dust over the cocktail.

Recipe credit: Liquid Productions @Liq_Pro

Photo credit: Jordan Hughes @highproofpreacher

3. Disaronno

Don’t skip on decadence as we close out the end-of-the-decade. Enjoy Disaronno’s Holiday Gift Pack (SRP: $24.99) and toast to great moments in 2020. Featuring the classic 750 mL bottle and two branded flutes, you can create Disaronno’s signature holiday cocktail, the Disaronno Sparkler.

Disaronno Italian Sparkler

2 parts Disaronno

4 parts Prosecco

1 part Lemon Juice

Method: Pour ingredients in champagne flute and gently stir.

4. Diplomático Planas Rum

Diplomático Planas (SRP: $32.99): Distilled through a unique system of copper pot stills, columns and batch kettle, and produced from molasses and sugarcane honeys, Diplomatico Planas is aged up to six years in American white oak barrels, previously containing bourbon and malt whisky. Once ready, the rum is then charcoal filtered prior to bottling, giving the rum a crystalline appearance and smooth finish. At 47% ABV (a strength higher than most spirits), this award-winning rum has a distinctive nose with notes of tropical aromas of coffee beans and vanilla with a slightly fruity and creamy flavors on the palate.

Planas Cranberry Mojito

1.5 oz Diplomático Planas

1.0 oz cranberry juice

1/2 lime cut into wedges

0.5 oz agave 0.3 oz mint leaf

Muddle lime with mint, agave, and Planas in a shaker. Fill with ice, shake well, pour into a glass and add cranberry juice. Garnish with fresh cranberry, a lime wedge, and a mint sprig.

5. Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin

Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin (SRP: $49.99) is triple-distilled in a copper pot still in small batches at the Rampur Distillery, one of India’s oldest distilleries, located in the foothills of the Himalayas. The 43% ABV drink sources Indian botanicals from the four corners of the country, including India’s famed Darjeeling green tea leaves, coriander, orange peel, cubeb pepper berries, lemongrass, and lemon peel and more.

Jaisalmer 75

1.5 ounces Jaisalmer Gin

0.75 ounce fresh lemon juice

1 ounce lemongrass syrup

2 to 3 ounces cava (enough to top the glass)

Mint leaves, for garnish

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Pour in the gin, lemon juice and lemongrass syrup. Shake until well chilled, about 20 seconds. Strain into flute glasses and top with cava. Garnish your glass with mint leaves

6. Hibiki Suntory Whisky Japanese Harmony

Feeling luxurious? Enjoy the finest Japanese Whisky from dekantā, the world’s largest e-commerce website devoted to selling Japanese spirits and wine. Hibiki Harmony (SRP: 139.99) is a meticulous blend of select finest single malt whiskies, aged in a variety of cask types, including Mizunara, a very rare Japanese oak, combined to create a full orchestra of flavors and aromas.Highballs are extremely popular in Japan and generally consist of 3 ingredients: spirit, mixer, and ice. For the best, ensure you have a proper highball glass, slow freeze clear ice, and premium soda water, like Fever Tree.

Harmony Highball

Add 1.5 oz Hibiki Suntory Whisky Japanese Harmony

Add three times spirits volume of soda mixer (4.5 oz)

Drink Responsibly