Sarah Jessica Parker Empowers Women Through Lingerie

Sarah Jessica Parker, America’s most prominent style icon, is offering this year’s most intoxicating gift of the season with a sexy and stylish bra that’s clever, fun and a great idea. Collaborating with Italian lingerie brand Intimissimi, Parker is presenting holiday shoppers with a fall/winter collection that’s equally spectacular and impossible to ignore.

Coined the Bra Twist, Intimissimi and the Sex and the City actress are showing women how the simple routine of putting on a bra can be transformed into a wildly fun routine rather than a discomforting task.

Like taking a long walk, reading a novel or sipping a cup of coffee, the elevated bra ritual has since become next to ceremonial under Parker’s list of favorite things to do, including off-duty dancing in the kitchen with her 17-year-old son, James, and 10-year-old twins, Marion and Tabitha.

Photo Credit: Intimissimi

But the most game-changing feature about these polka-dotted bras and lace and diamond undergarments is the anthem embedded behind them, inspiring women to feel beautiful under every type of party dress.

“It’s important to feel comfortable and feel your best self,” says Parker. “I think most women who wear bras agree.”

And on screen and off, this Manhattan icon of elegance never ceases to fail at conveying this message of originality with a necessary touch of glamour and a dose of vintage accessories.

The “belief in individuality” is Parker’s top tip for getting dressed this holiday season, no matter the occasion.

“Comfort, silhouette and no visible lines!” notes Parker, when referring to a picturesque set of underwear.

As a body-positive brand, Intimissimi challenges and motivates women to enjoy wearing its underpinnings whether it be lounging at home in the brand’s Elena Love Knot Balconette Bra or slipping into a black-tie dinner in a black mini dress wearing its Love Knot Cheeky Panties underneath. Coining a love for all women, Parker and Intimissimi hope to continue to this effervescent partnership for years to come.

Photo Credit: Intimissimi

“I love them,” declares Parker. “The family, the smart, creative, wonderful, talented team that I get to work with and for.”

But in the meantime, Parker is heading back to NYC’s Great White Way to star in the upcoming revival of Neil Simon’s acclaimed 1968 play, Plaza Suite. Expected to premiere on Broadway next year, Parker will reunite with husband Matthew Broderick onstage for the first time in 24 years.

When asked how she manages to balance a rigorous career with raising a family, Parker replies that she has no specific answer.

“Like so many working people, more so mothers likely, I do my best to try to take care of my family first and hope that I’m offering my best efforts to all those who I love and who are colleagues,” says Parker. “I’m very much inspired by so many millions of other working mothers who are doing so without the resources that I am fortunate to have to rely on.”

As a superhero in the box office, on the catwalk and at home, Parker is the epitome of feminine strength.