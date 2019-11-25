Haute Living x Dior Cruise 2020
Haute Living’s Exclusive Fashion Editorial With Dior Cruise 2020
Haute Living Celebrates Miami’s Most Influential & Impactful Residents At Haute 100 Brickell City Centre Event
The 2019 Haute 100 List
Nas Is Finding New Inspiration From ‘The Lost Tapes 2’
How Jimmy Butler Plans On Bringing The Heat To Miami

Ferragamo Family Has Turned A Medieval Village Into A Luxury Resort

Published in BLOG

Most people would associate Ferragamo with luxury shoes, but the family name is also associated with winemaking, hospitality and enogastronomy at Il Borro, a medieval village tucked in between the hills of Val d’Arno and Arezzo.

The virescent village which holds 1,000 years of history and occupies over 1,700 acres, is synonymous with organic winemaking, luxury and a sanctuary for wine lovers. Salvatore Ferragamo, 47, son of Ferruccio Ferragamo and CEO of Il Borro, have made this village into a state-of-the-art sustainable resort.

Il Borro

Il Borro sits on a gorge, in the basin of the Upper Valdarno, a large natural floodplain carved by the passage of the Arno river and bordered by the Pratomagno Ridge. The mild winters, along with the varied landscape and fertile land, has resulted in the creation of fine quality wines.

Tuscany is the beating heart of Italian wine and this Tuscan subregion produces one of the best organic wines. The first settlers to come to Il Borro were the Etruscans followed by other noble families like the Medici-Tornaquinci family and the Hohenlohe-Waldenburg family. During the mid-1950s the village belonged to the Duke Amedeo of Savoy-Aosta and in 1993, Il Borro was sold to the Ferragamo family, expanding to 700 hectares and restoring it to its natural beauty. 

Il Borro

Now, the seventeen-hundred acre wine estate is an all-inclusive destination focusing on farm-to-table experiences, sustainable winemaking and luxury accommodations for guests with an international taste.

At its core, lies the organic viticultural production bottling over 200,000 bottles a year. The rich soil, proximity to the Arno river and pedoclimatic conditions have allowed Il Borro to produce the first organic wines at the estate: Borrigiano, which is certified under the Valdarno di Sopra DOC, and Petruna, vinified in amphora.

Il Borro

Photo Credit: Il Borro

Not only wine is produced at Il Borro, but also extra virgin olive oil, which accompanies great Italian cuisine. The village houses two restaurants, Osteria del Borro which offers a gourmet and traditional Tuscan cuisine and Il Borro Tuscan Bistro offering a bistro-style menu with the entire selection of Il Borro wines. After all, Tuscany is a region where you can enjoy authentic pasta with a glass of Bolle di Borro, a classic rosé with 60 months lees-fermented Sangiovese. Ethical and eco-sustainable cuisine are one of Il Borro’s principles which gives this region an exclusive allure. 

Il Borro

Photo Credit: Il Borro

In the heart of the estate, you can find an exclusive Spa Suite which integrates a comprehensive range of beauty treatments, wellness and relaxing activities. Imagine an oasis of magical views surrounded by cypress trees and valleys. Now, that’s a real luxury vacation.

As a Relais & Chateaux property, the charming village is comprised of 38 exclusive suites, including both villa accommodations and beautiful farmhouses where everyone can get the most authentic Tuscan experience. Imagine sipping organic wine while basking under the Tuscan sun. Magnifico!

Il Borro is a place where an ancient tradition meets modern luxury. The land’s flavors and aromas will transport you to paradise and make you feel like you just became part of royalty. 

Il Borro

Photo Credit: Il Borro

The natural surroundings of Il Borro serve as the perfect backdrop to escape the mundane. You can hop in a taxi and enjoy the 37-mile scenic drive to Florence or get lost while horseback riding through the hills. 

Through each experience you will notice how Tuscany remains the center of winemaking and hospitality. As Leonardo Da Vinci once said, “I believe good wine brings happiness to men.”

Loader