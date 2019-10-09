Karrueche
Opulent Eating: Where To Find Gold-Flaked Foods In L.A.

Haute Cuisine, News

For an absolutely opulent dining experience, head to these Los Angeles restaurants for fabulous gold-flaked foods.

Red O’s Grant Margarita

Gold foods
Grant Margarita

Photo Credit: Red O

This signature from upscale Mexican eatery Red O is made with El Tesoro Anejo tequila, Mandarin Napoleon, agave nectar and a Paradiso float, plus the most important addition—a gold-dusted pineapple.

1541 Ocean Ave #120, Santa Monica

The Classic Cream Puff at Tartine

Gold foods
Tartine classic cream puff

Photo Credit: Tartine

This California-based bakery tops its signature, indulgent cream puff filled with custard, topped with Valrona chocolate and finished with gold leaf for edible perfection.

Located inside ROW DTLA, 757 S Alameda St Suite 160, Los Angeles + 911 N. Sycamore, Los Angeles

Goma Tofu at Sushi Note

Gold foods
Goma Tofu

Chef Kiminobu Saito of Sushi Note uses it to top his housemade Goma Tofu. This traditional Japanese starter is made with sesame and hacchou miso and topped with gold leaf.

13447 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks

Paris Brest at Avec Nous

Gold foods
Paris Brest

Photo Credit: Viceroy L’Ermitage

The Paris Brest, a decadent dessert at Avec Nous inside the Viceroy L’Ermitage Beverly Hills, is an indulgence for two—made with an almond pastry crown, hazelnut filling and topped with 24 karat gold leaf.

9291 Burton Way, Beverly Hills

Gateau au Chocolat at Lady M

Gold foods
Gateau au Chocolat

Photo Credit: Lady M

Luxury cake boutique Lady M serves a Gateau au Chocolat, which features alternating layers of dark chocolate sponge cake and crushed walnuts folded into a velvety chocolate mousse. There’s a pour of dark chocolate ganache to complete the confection, and, of course, a luxurious splash of gold dust to finish this rich torte.

8718 W 3rd St, Los Angeles

Chateau Hanare’s Sakura Wood-Smoked Caviar

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Sakura Wood Smoked Caviar 💛

A post shared by Chateau Hanare (@chateauhanare) on

Just because it’s already extra, pretty much every sushi dish comes with gold leaf at Chateau Hanare, the new and completely haute restaurant from Reika Alexander, owner of New York’s En Japanese Brasserie, in collaboration with Hollywood hot spot Chateau Marmont.

8097 Selma Ave, Los Angeles

Loader