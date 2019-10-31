Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

This year, Holman Motorcars’, in partnership with Haute Living, and luxury partners Ulysse Nardin, XO and Aston Martin Residences put together an ultra-luxurious hospitality mansion at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show. Upon arrival, attendees were greeted by an enviable display of Holman Motorcars’ Rolls-Royce, Bentley and Aston Martin cars that decorated the entrance of the home. The property, “Santuario Desota” (500 Desota Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL), will play host to VIP guests from Thursday-Sunday of the show. The gorgeous abode is developed by Rainmaker Group with interior designs by the Equilibrium Group, with marketing and sales by Fidelity Real Estate, LLC. At the home, guests will enjoy gourmet food and beverage offerings, live music and yacht transfers to and from the show, courtesy of Worth Avenue Yachts.

To kick off the luxury affair, Holman Automotive hosted 50 VIP guests to a special private dinner catered by Mastro’s Ocean Club. Attendees enjoyed a gourmet meal including passed canapés to start as well as Petrossian caviar and blinis, sips of Champagne and a selection of wines as they enjoyed live music from a DJ and luxe offerings from the house, including a gorgeous selection of Ulysse Nardin timepieces.

Dinner featured a wedge salad with roasted apple, candied pecans, goat cheese and champagne vinaigrette to start; followed by Pan Seared Ora King Salmon, Ratatouille or a filet for mains. For dessert, diners delighted in the brand’s famed signature Butter Cake, which set the palettes nicely for a special LOUIS XIII moment that followed.

LOUIS XIII Ambassador Maximilien Pats encouraged attendees to join him inside the bar in the house, as he poured the regal cognac into each of the stunning, Baccarat crystal glasses. Taking the guests through the traditional LOUIS XIII toast, the room ended the evening to the sound of crystal clinking and cheers toasting all around as they enjoyed the perfect end to a decadent meal.

