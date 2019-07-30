Meet The South African Artist Inspired By Vintage James Bond Posters

Jarren Frame may not be a name you’re familiar with, but the South African-born painter is taking the New York art world by storm, selling out his first collection which showed at SIXTY SoHo Hotel in October 2017. His artworks, which are inspired by vintage James Bond posters, neutralize the shame around sex and masculinity. Some of the paintings from his collection “Bond, James Bond’ attracted boldface buyers including Alex Pall of The Chainsmokers, Barron Hilton, Chris Burch, Steve Wynn, and hoteliers including Jason Pomeranc and Jason Strauss. His works can also be seen hanging up in prominent properties such as Surf Lodge, Faena Hotel Miami Beach, Casa Apicii and Casa Malca Tulum, Socialista, The Gramercy Park Hotel, The Bowery Hotel and MAMO.

Frame’s current series,‘Colors,’ is another collection of 33 paintings, this time acrylic-on-canvas. It was inspired by the meaning we assign to colors and confronts us with the enormous diversity of choice we have. Haute Living caught up with Jarren Frame in his studio to talk about his journey to becoming an artist, including his love of James Bond and his series ‘Colors.’

HL: Tell us about ‘Colors’, and how it came about?

JF: Oscar Wilde once said, “mere color can speak to you in a thousand different ways.” If you look around I’ve painted these giant monochromatic color fields. For me, I love the confidence of a plain color that stands on its own. It’s sexy and makes you feel some type of way. A thousand people could be looking at the same color, yet we all see something different and feel something different. I first showed them in June at Socialista and about a week ago I showed them at the Surf Lodge and the reactions I received were great—I love peoples reactions.

From a conceptual standpoint, I was inspired by the enormous choice of diversity we have, and how many options we have when we walk into a paint store or a pharmacy—there are 10 different types of painkillers. There’s an abundance of choice in our lives and a bombarding of information coming to us. The point is to just look at one color and see how it speaks to you.

HL: Do you plan to further develop your ‘Colors’ collection?

JF: The whole point of ‘Colors’ is to keep it simple and confident. I started out complicated and it took me thousands of thrown away canvases to reach the simplicity I now have. If anything, I want to make my artworks more simple. The artworks aren’t set up in a gradient or a spectrum, they are randomly displayed. There is no form to it. Ultimately, I’d like to display them in a white cube.

HL: What made you decide to become an artist?

JF: I have serious businessmen in my family, but on the weekend we would all paint flowers and that’s where I started to learn the basics of color theory and creating shapes and forms. After my first show in the SIXTY hotel, I rented a gallery space on Greene Street and developed my techniques. I researched ideas and eventually came up with ‘Colors.’

HL: We heard Alex Pall from The Chainsmokers bought one of your paintings. How did that feel?

JF: I love the Chainsmokers— I love Alex and it felt pretty cool. One of the other buyers, which I’m actually more humbled by, is Steve Wynn, one of the top contemporary art collectors.

HL: How are you navigating New York’s art world right now?

JF: I’m just focused on doing my own thing. I’m not really looking right now at what other artist are doing at the moment. I’m focusing on developing these colors and showing them. I was actually going to show them this month but I just found out not a lot of people are in town, which works out best for me because the goal is to create 99 colors with one black one as the hundredth piece. In the same show, I hope to tease a simplification of ‘Colors.’

HL: What drew you to James Bond, for your collection ‘Bond, James Bond’?

JF: James Bond is one of the longest-running movie franchises and it’s actually the most profitable franchise under Harry Potter, Star Wars and Marvel—it has a huge global audience. I loved James Bond growing up, and I was actually returning from Sardinia where scenes from The Spy Who Loved Me starring Roger Moore were shot when it spoke to me—in a couple of different ways. Firstly, I wanted to neutralize the shame on sex and masculinity as I felt the media censored at the time. Secondly, I wanted to talk about the threat of technology and how it can destroy our world. James Bond always comes out on top of a nuclear threat, or as we all know he beats the villain who is plotting to destroy the world with some kind of technology.